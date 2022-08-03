Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court

Read on www.wthitv.com
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses say they saw murder suspect shoot victim several times on school playground in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was shot and killed by a friend witnesses said was continuing to fire at him as he tried to get away Sunday night. Police say Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, died after being transported to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds.
WIBC.com
Terre Haute PD: Woman Punched Child in the Face
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–A woman in Terre Haute is accused of punching a child and a woman in the face. Raesha Stevens was arrested by members of the Terre Haute Police Department. She was in court on Wednesday. Stevens is charged with two counts of battery. Stevens approached a woman...
WTHI
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
Man dies after shooting, suspects apprehended after shootout with police
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Police were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road at around 1:40 a.m. Officers arrived and located a victim with gunshot injuries. Officers advise the victim was found […]
vincennespbs.org
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes
Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
Silver Alert issued for missing Brownsburg teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Brownsburg last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Troy W. Huddleston is facing meth charges after police were searching his house Friday morning. Charleton Police were called at 4:37 a.m. to respond to a burglary in the 1300 Block of Davis Street. Before the police arrived, officers say they spoke with Huddleston who...
cbs4indy.com
‘I haven’t eaten all day’ Bloomington mom arrested after child texts dad about apparent neglect
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A child’s text to her dad about being hungry resulted in a welfare check, uncovering living conditions that led to a call to child protective services and the woman’s arrest. “There nothing at the house to eat and I haven’t eaten all day”
wbiw.com
Police respond to Chuckles in Odon after a report of a man stabbed
ODON – Emergency medical services were called Chuckles on Elnora Street in Odon on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call a man had suffered a stab wound to the chest.. The Air Evac medical helicopter was initially called, but declined to respond due to the weather. The...
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
WAND TV
Man arrested after allegedly pushing kids out of a moving vehicle
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested a a man who was witnessed pushing a 4 and 6 year-old out of a moving vehicle. According to police, on August 3, sheriffs deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Park St. in Gilman for a report that Jesse K. McGhee, 40 of Gilman was seen pushing children out of a moving vehicle.
WTHI
Services for Indiana police officer killed in the line of duty set for Friday and Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The visitation for Indiana police officer Noah Shahnavaz happens on Friday, with his funeral set for Saturday. The Elwood police officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Having suffered similar losses with Officers Brent Long, Rob Pitts and Greg Ferency, we talked with the...
WLFI.com
One injured in rollover crash on Sagamore Parkway
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is injured from a crash in West Lafayette. At 7:24 p.m., authorities responded to a 2-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Salisbury Street. According to West Lafayette Police, one of the vehicles ran through a red light, causing a...
WTHI
'They said there's a shooter in the building, we took off running,' - Walmart shoppers speak out following strange incident at local store
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still lots of buzz around a strange incident at a Terre Haute store. We told you on Tuesday how shoppers at the eastside Walmart were scared after two men walked in with masks. One of them had what turned out to be a pellet gun tucked in his waistband.
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at Terre Haute Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State Road 46, wearing “balaclava style” ski masks with […]
Person fatally shot in self-defense after suspected robbery, IMPD says
One person was shot to death early Wednesday after he attempted rob a home on the city's east side, and the suspected shooter is in police custody, an official said.
WLPD respond to reported road rage on US 231
A man jumped in front of a woman’s moving car on U.S. 231 and Cumberland Avenue, punched the hood then lay down as if run over by the car when she was backing up, police said. The incident Monday started when the man was driving in the car behind...
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
