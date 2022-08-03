Read on investorplace.com
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
COIN Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase
The two companies are bringing crypto trading services to institutional investors. The partnership will offer institutional investors the services and benefits of Coinbase Prime. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that the crypto exchange is teaming up with investment management company BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). Let’s dive into...
Does Lucid’s Miss Mean Rivian (RIVN) Stock Is Doomed?
However, Rivian appears to be in a much better position than Lucid. Shares of RIVN stock are down more than 60% year-to-date (YTD). Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock closed lower by nearly 10% today after the electric vehicle (EV) company reported lackluster second-quarter earnings. Now, some Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock investors are concerned their company may experience the same fate.
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023
As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
Why Is Magic Empire Global (MEGL) Stock Up 2,000% Today?
The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday at $4 and has since surged to the $90 level. Speculative buying appears to be at play alongside another Hong Kong-based company, AMTD Digital (HKD). On an otherwise down day in the market, some stocks are seeing incredible...
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
Why Is FuboTV (FUBO) Stock Up 18% Today?
That's despite the company seeing mixed results for the period. FuboTV also announced strategic plans for its wagering platform. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is climbing higher on Friday following the release of the streaming service’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. Helping out FUBO stock today is the...
Pay Less Now or Pay More Later for PayPal Stock
Payments processor PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently made headlines as activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a position in PYPL stock. The firm is likely trying to influence the company. Also, investors are digesting a strong Q2 earnings release from earlier this week. Earnings season is charging ahead like a bull. There...
OPEN Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When Opendoor Reports Earnings
The company is currently facing a $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Shares of OPEN stock are down more than 65% year-to-date (YTD). All eyes are on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock as the company gets ready to report second-quarter earnings after the market closes today. Unfortunately, shares have fallen 8% in the past month due to a hefty $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
5 Top Stocks Cathie Wood Bought This Week
Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) received a breath of fresh air this week. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) ended the period up over 12%. Wood did admit that she believes the U.S. is currently in a recession. However, the ETF manager also believes that growth stocks have bottomed, while inflation has peaked. She said:
Is Red-Hot AMTD Digital (HKD) Stock Really a Meme?
What is AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)? That question has been on many investors’ minds recently. The company describes itself as “Asia’s One-Stop Comprehensive Digital Solutions Platform.” Since the little-known Chinese stock shot to truly unexpected heights this week, the financial world has been marveling. After making its trading debut on July 15, HKD stock didn’t turn many heads. But later in the month, it started surging and didn’t slow down until today.
Will Earnings Help AMC Stock Squeeze Higher?
AMC (NYSE:AMC) is in full focus, as the company will report second-quarter earnings after the market close today. Zacks reports that a “sharp increase” in global attendance and ticket pricing should help buoy the movie theater company’s revenue. In addition, AMC previously stated that its selection of films this year would be significantly stronger than 2021.
7 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy
OGE Energy (OGE): The company does double duty as an electrical utility serving Oklahoma and Arkansas, while also having a natural gas midstream business. Sisecam Resources (SIRE): The soda ash producer works in the aluminum manufacturing business and the lithium battery industry. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT): The company's...
TSLA Stock News: 5 Biggest Headlines That Tesla Investors Need to Know This Week
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is poised to end the week in the red after some exciting gains. Fans and investors alike were eagerly awaiting the shareholder meeting, rebranded as the Cyber Roundup. This meeting brought the updates that Wall Street had been waiting for weeks; the 3-for-1 stock split has been approved by Tesla’s shareholders. Elon Musk also discussed other aspects of Tesla’s business, such as the long-awaited Cyber Truck. On top of it, the company is ramping up production at its gigafactories in Berlin and Austin, Texas despite the recent shutdowns. Musk also hinted that the company might be able to announce another factory location later this year,” though he provided no further details.
Why Is Nikola (NKLA) Stock Up Today?
The company beat out several estimates for the second quarter. Nikola also announced plans for three new hydrogen stations. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is climbing higher on Thursday thanks to the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 and other news. Starting with the earnings report, Nikola...
Why Is Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Powering Up Today?
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock rose overnight on expectations of an energy deal in Congress and a sales agreement with LNG supplier New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). PLUG stock rose 20% after Sen. Joe Manchin signed on to climate legislation last month. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support the bill, announced late on Aug. 4, seems to assure passage.
Why Is Twilio (TWLO) Stock Down 15% Today?
Specializing in communications API (application programming interface) platforms, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) allows enterprises such as ride-sharing facilitator Uber (NYSE:UBER) to custom-build automated messaging channels. However, TWLO stock was only communicating pain on Friday despite the underlying company delivering a top-and-bottom beat for the second quarter. Analysts took a dim view of Twilio’s third-quarter outlook, regarding it as a broader warning about brewing economic pressures.
What Is Going on With Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Stock Today?
Today’s move in small cap renewable energy company Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) is rather incredible. Indeed, a move of more than 30% in any stock on a given day is noteworthy. However, the fact that PEGY stock is making this move on an otherwise down day in the market is even more notable.
3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Sell Now
This earnings season has definitely highlighted the winners and losers on Wall Street. It has also helped investors identify large-cap tech stocks to sell now. Over the last few days, investors have gained confidence thanks to positive economic data, better-than-expected earnings, and Federal Reserve optimism. The trio of upbeat information drove two-month highs in the large-cap S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indices earlier this week.
Why Is Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Stock Up Today?
Electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) – which specializes in light-duty vehicles aimed at the commercial fleet market — reported its first quarterly profit, according to Reuters. Further, management provided a business update, including production expectations. Though RIDE stock jumped over 20% in the morning hours, the gains faded to about 8% up in the afternoon session, possibly reflecting significant industry-specific challenges.
