Ingrid Lindblad Begins Play Thursday In AIG Women's Open In Scotland

Trolio Outstanding In Stroke Play; Just Misses Match Play In Western Amateur
BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Cohen Trolio, who played some of the best golf in the tournament field in the second and third round, just missed out on advancing to the final 16 in match play after a sudden death playoff Thursday in the Western Amateur at the Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois.
Furness Promoted to Associate Head Coach
Baton Rouge, La. – LSU soccer coach Seb Furness has been promoted to the role of Associate Head Coach ahead of the 2022 season, head coach Sian Hudson announced on Thursday. “Seb has been integral to our success since we came to LSU and I am thrilled to promote him to Associate Head Coach,” Hudson said. “He has helped raise the level of the team through his recruiting efforts, signing some fantastic players both domestically and from overseas. His work with our goalkeepers and defensive unit was a key factor as we advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Seb has a great tactical eye for the game, and I look forward to watching his progression to the field side as he expands his influence across our game model. He truly embodies our program culture and team standards in all that he does and I am excited to see him embrace and thrive in his new role.”
Coach Dennis Shaver and Six Tigers Capture All-Louisiana Honors
BATON ROUGE. La. – LSU, Dillard, ULM and UNO shared the top honors in the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Track and Field team announced on Friday. The top honors were selected on a vote of track and field media relations members from the state schools and voted on by that group. Voters could not vote for nominees from their specific schools.
