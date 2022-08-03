Ingrid Lindblad Begins Play Thursday In AIG Women's Open In Scotland

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU soccer coach Seb Furness has been promoted to the role of Associate Head Coach ahead of the 2022 season, head coach Sian Hudson announced on Thursday. “Seb has been integral to our success since we came to LSU and I am thrilled to promote him to Associate Head Coach,” Hudson said. “He has helped raise the level of the team through his recruiting efforts, signing some fantastic players both domestically and from overseas. His work with our goalkeepers and defensive unit was a key factor as we advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Seb has a great tactical eye for the game, and I look forward to watching his progression to the field side as he expands his influence across our game model. He truly embodies our program culture and team standards in all that he does and I am excited to see him embrace and thrive in his new role.”

