theScore
10 thoughts from opening weekend of new Premier League season
The Premier League is back! theScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from an eventful opening weekend in England's top flight. Tough road ahead for Ten Hag. If Erik ten Hag wasn't already bald, he would've pulled all his hair out by halftime of his...
theScore
Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
theScore
Ten Hag defends Ronaldo, says he's 'really happy' to have him at United
Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated his stance that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford despite the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's desire to leave for Champions League football. Ronaldo missed the majority of United's pre-season preparations with the club excusing...
theScore
Manchester United lose at home to Brighton in Ten Hag's first EPL match
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New manager, same old problems for Manchester United. United slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game in charge, dispelling any notion that the Dutch coach could provide an instant fix to the many issues that plagued the team last season.
theScore
By the numbers: Standout stats for each EPL club on opening weekend
TheScore picks out the best stats and facts to surface following an entertaining opening weekend of the new Premier League season. 0 - It was a rather ineffectual Nottingham Forest debut from Jesse Lingard. The former Manchester United man recorded no shots on target, completed no dribbles, and didn't draw a single foul during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
theScore
Isco agrees to join Sevilla after 9 seasons with Real Madrid
Madrid, Aug 7, 2022 (AFP) - Spanish midfielder Isco, out of contract with Real Madrid since June, has agreed a two-year deal with Liga rivals Sevilla, his new club announced on Sunday. "We have reached an agreement in principle with Isco to become our third signing of the window," the...
theScore
Haaland warns Premier League there's more to come after dream debut
London, Aug 7, 2022 (AFP) - Erling Haaland said he is only getting started after scoring twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City won 2-0 at West Ham on Sunday. The Norwegian won and then coolly slotted home a penalty to open the scoring before latching onto Kevin De Bruyne's through ball to become the first City player to score twice on his league debut since Sergio Aguero.
theScore
Messi roars to life with 2 goals in PSG's season-opening win
Paris, Aug 6, 2022 (AFP) - Lionel Messi scored twice in the second half, including with a stunning overhead kick, as Paris Saint-Germain began their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a 5-0 demolition of Clermont on Saturday. Neymar opened the scoring for PSG in Clermont before setting up...
