Premier League

theScore

10 thoughts from opening weekend of new Premier League season

The Premier League is back! theScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from an eventful opening weekend in England's top flight. Tough road ahead for Ten Hag. If Erik ten Hag wasn't already bald, he would've pulled all his hair out by halftime of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Ten Hag defends Ronaldo, says he's 'really happy' to have him at United

Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated his stance that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford despite the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's desire to leave for Champions League football. Ronaldo missed the majority of United's pre-season preparations with the club excusing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Manchester United lose at home to Brighton in Ten Hag's first EPL match

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New manager, same old problems for Manchester United. United slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game in charge, dispelling any notion that the Dutch coach could provide an instant fix to the many issues that plagued the team last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

By the numbers: Standout stats for each EPL club on opening weekend

TheScore picks out the best stats and facts to surface following an entertaining opening weekend of the new Premier League season. 0 - It was a rather ineffectual Nottingham Forest debut from Jesse Lingard. The former Manchester United man recorded no shots on target, completed no dribbles, and didn't draw a single foul during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Isco agrees to join Sevilla after 9 seasons with Real Madrid

Madrid, Aug 7, 2022 (AFP) - Spanish midfielder Isco, out of contract with Real Madrid since June, has agreed a two-year deal with Liga rivals Sevilla, his new club announced on Sunday. "We have reached an agreement in principle with Isco to become our third signing of the window," the...
SOCCER
theScore

Haaland warns Premier League there's more to come after dream debut

London, Aug 7, 2022 (AFP) - Erling Haaland said he is only getting started after scoring twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City won 2-0 at West Ham on Sunday. The Norwegian won and then coolly slotted home a penalty to open the scoring before latching onto Kevin De Bruyne's through ball to become the first City player to score twice on his league debut since Sergio Aguero.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Messi roars to life with 2 goals in PSG's season-opening win

Paris, Aug 6, 2022 (AFP) - Lionel Messi scored twice in the second half, including with a stunning overhead kick, as Paris Saint-Germain began their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a 5-0 demolition of Clermont on Saturday. Neymar opened the scoring for PSG in Clermont before setting up...
SOCCER

