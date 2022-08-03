ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma AG joins in nationwide crackdown of robocalls

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Attorneys general from across the country want to crack down on annoying robocalls.

Oklahoma AG John O’Connor said the group will investigate and take legal action against companies that allow illegal foreign robocalls into the U.S.

In a news release, O’Connor said Americans get a combined 33 million robocalls each day. He said scammers got close to $30 billion through these calls.

“I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general in investigating and taking action against anyone who helps these scammers and illegal robocallers,” O’Connor said in the news release. “Together, we are fighting to protect our families, neighbors, and loved ones in Oklahoma and across the United States from falling victim to fraud. If the telecom industry won’t police itself, this task force will.”

