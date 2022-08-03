ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutton, AL

Jackson County Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Two Bank Robberies (Latest News)

By Louis Ebert
focushillsboro.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on focushillsboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

North Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear […]
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring

A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests

At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Dutton, AL
State
Alabama State
Dutton, AL
Crime & Safety
weisradio.com

Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid

Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama woman gets 63-year sentence in father’s 2020 murder

A Morgan County woman was sentenced Tuesday to 63 years in prison in connection with her father’s 2020 shooting death. Angela Joy Vest, 42, of Elkmont, was found guilty in May of the March 26, 2020 murder of Kenneth Dewayne Vest, 60. Authorities arrived on that day at a...
iheart.com

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home

Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#Prison#Fbi#Us Dollar#The U S District Court#Auburn Lrb#The Pinnacle Bank
WAFF

Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department arrested a 20-year-old for a burglary that occurred at Scottsboro High School. According to the Scottsboro Police Department, it received a report of a burglary on July 31 and after an investigation, a suspect was identified by camera footage. Treyden Miles, 20,...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'

WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement update

CULLMAN, Ala. – With thousands descending on Cullman this weekend for the Rock the South music festival, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his department’s primary focus will be safety and security.  “As with any event that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office works, our first priority is to keep the community safe, and Rock the South is no different,” Gentry said.   The sheriff said deputies will be out in full force this weekend doing everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.  “We encourage everyone to know your travel routes, parking areas and what can and cannot be brought into the...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders

One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy