Spell Book and La liberazione di Ruggiero dall’isola d’Alcina create an enchanting double bill at Longborough Festival Opera

Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO