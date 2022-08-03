ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Hackers stole passwords from 140,000 payment terminals using malware

An Android-based payment system has been affected by hackers who have been able to infiltrate its database and gain access to 140,00 payment terminals globally, according to TechCrunch. The brand, Wiseasy, is well known in the Asia-Pacific region, with its payment terminals used in restaurants, hotels, retail outlets, and schools....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Android Police

How to remotely control and access your Amazon Alexa devices

As sensitive as the far-field mic on Echo devices may be, you may not always be close enough for your Alexa device to hear you. Thankfully, you can control your Alexa devices right from your phone, whether at the grocery store or in the backyard. The Alexa app isn't just how you set up Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. It also turns your phone into an Echo you can take with you everywhere.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Millions of Android devices infected with wallet-draining malware

Researchers have discovered another batch of seemingly innocent Android apps that are actually designed to push malware onto the endpoints (opens in new tab), and rake up expenses to the unsuspecting victims. The latest batch included wallpaper apps, keyboards, photo editors, video editors, and an occasional cache cleaner or system...
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to confirm File Format conversion on open in Word

If you want to have an option to choose the file format before opening a PDF, HTML, XML, or any other file in Word, here is how you can do that. It is possible to confirm file format conversion on open in Microsoft Word using this step-by-step guide. You can enable or disable this setting using the in-built option, Local Group Policy Editor, and Registry Editor.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Be warned, GitHub users: Hackers flood platform with malicious clones

GitHub users are being targeted with malicious (opens in new tab) copies of legitimate repositories, a cybersecurity researcher recently uncovered. Preying on developers who are either short on time, reckless, or just overworked, someone has been copying official GitHub projects such as crypto, golang, python, js, bash, docker, k8s, giving them names similar to the original projects, and slightly altering them in a way that they contain malicious code.
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

How to fragment Shapes in PowerPoint

In this tutorial, we will explain how to fragment a shape in Microsoft PowerPoint. The Fragment feature overlaps shapes and turns them into small pieces. Microsoft PowerPoint is a program used globally by many for their presentations, and some users will go to the advance with their presentations. Some individuals will want to create unique shapes in PowerPoint or even split images into pieces but do not know how. In PowerPoint, there is a feature called Merge Shapes that can help users to merge shapes or modify the shape into the image they would want.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to scan a Wi-Fi QR Code on Windows 11/10?

Our world now is filled with QR codes. While some of its more common uses like scanning to make online payments are privy to most people, one can also use them to connect to an active Wi-Fi network. In this article, we will be discussing how you can connect to a Wi-Fi connection using its QR Code on Windows 11/101.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix Task Scheduler failed to start, Event ID 101

If you schedule a task using Task Scheduler and the task failed to start and is logged as Event ID 101, on your Windows 11/10 client PC or on Windows Server, then you are at the right place! In this post, we will identify the most likely culprit, as well as provide the suitable solutions you can apply to resolve the issue.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to always open supported Office hyperlinks in Office desktop apps

You can open supported Office file hyperlinks directly in the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint desktop app instead of the browser by default. By default, Microsoft Office apps use the browser and Online Office apps to open various hyperlinks and files. However, if you want to always open supported Office hyperlinks in Office desktop apps, this guide is for you. You can find this setting in some Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 10

Visual Studio 2022 features a text editor, profiler, interface for GUI apps, IntelliSense, and code completion. Programmers use this tool to develop a wide variety of desktop and mobile applications, websites and web services, and other computer programs. Furthermore, it aims to be accessible to software developers with varying experience levels.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Add a New Menu Bar to Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera

Many software packages include menu bars from which you can access many of their primary options and tools. Yet, most browsers don’t include menu bars. Google Chrome, Opera, and Edge are three of the biggest browsers without menu bars. It’s surprising more browsers don’t at least include optional menu...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable

Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to control Brightness of Multiple Monitors on Windows 11

A lot of users tend to make use of multiple monitors on Windows 11/10, but it’s not easy to control the brightness of all of these monitors without performing multiple clicks. This is where an app known as Twinkle Tray comes into play. It allows the user to easily control the brightness of all individual monitors that are currently connected to your computer.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How SuperTokens' Pre Built UI Can Be Used With VueJS

Building your own auth service can be tedious, complex and time-consuming. To save time, developers often resort to using third party auth services for auth. This post will guide you on how to add authentication to a VueJS app with SuperTokens. What is SuperTokens?. SuperTokens is an open source project...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Error 0x00000520, Windows cannot connect to the Printer

Some Windows 11/10 users have a hard time connecting a Printer to their computer. When trying to connect, they see the error message and code – Windows cannot connect to the Printer, Operation failed with error 0x00000520. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see how you can resolve it.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to disable Alt Text for Images in Word

This post will show you how to turn off or disable Alt Text for pictures in Microsoft Word. Alt Text helps individuals with visual impairments understand pictures and other graphical content. Individuals will hear Alt Text when they use a screen reader to view documents. Persons can create Alt Text for pictures, shapes, SmartArt graphics, charts, or other objects in your document. Alt Text describes what is in the picture and the purpose of the shape, SmartArt graphics, and charts. Persons can get access to the Alt Text feature by clicking “Edit Alt Text” in the context menu for images.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Disable Error Reporting in Windows

Microsoft has introduced an error reporting utility with the newer versions of the Windows operating system. It is a helpful utility that collects error data for diagnostic purposes, but many find it bothersome and fear that it shares confidential data with Microsoft. If you find the Windows error reporting feature...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to queue downloads in Google Chrome browser

If you frequently download files on your Google Chrome, then it can be immensely easy to organize them by queuing them, especially if you have a slow internet connection. Today, we will see how you can queue downloads on your computer to make it more convenient to manage them. Queuing files on your computer saves you from the hassle while downloading more than one file at a time. Since Chrome doesn’t automatically queue your downloads and starts saving them all at the same time, you have to use a third-party tool or a browser add-on.
