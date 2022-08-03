ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

Veteran Service Officer available

Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be back in Brown County on Aug. 9 and 13th. Foster will be at the Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon in Hiawatha from 1 — 3 p.m. Foster comes here to assist area Veterans, their spouses and survivors seeking to determine if there are benefits or services available to them.
Community Happenings

Morrill Public Library Happenings: Talk Like a Pirate Day all day at the library. Pick up take-and-make pirate-related crafts at the library; Family movies at the library at 1 p.m.
Jimeson, Richard E. 1930-2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. Richard (Dick) Eugene Jimeson passed away peacefully at his home in Oklahoma City on July 17, 2022, at the age of 91. Dick was born Oct. 23, 1930, in Hiawatha. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Jimeson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Hiawatha woman arrested on drug charges

A 41-year-old Hiawatha woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday evening, following the serving of a search warrant. According to Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff Office's Drug Task Force - with assistance from the Hiawatha Police Department - conducted a search warrant at 414 Pawnee St.
HES parking lot gets a new surface

After delays for more than a year, the Hiawatha Elementary School parking lot has been chip and sealed. The work was completed Friday morning by county crews, with the help of USD 415 District maintenance.
