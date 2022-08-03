Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be back in Brown County on Aug. 9 and 13th. Foster will be at the Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon in Hiawatha from 1 — 3 p.m. Foster comes here to assist area Veterans, their spouses and survivors seeking to determine if there are benefits or services available to them.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO