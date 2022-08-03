ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets bring in Bowness after disappointing season

Winnipeg failed to qualify for playoffs for first time since 2016-17 After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts on Oct. 7. Today, the Winnipeg Jets:. 2021-22 season: 39-32-11, sixth in the Central...
Sweden coach Monten eyes 'last dance' at 2022 World Junior Championship

44-year-old discusses roster, his future, Sabres' Dahlin in Q&A with NHL.com. Tomas Monten is looking forward to getting one final shot at winning a championship in his sixth attempt as Sweden coach at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. "When we left Red Deer, Alberta, last December 30, I thought...
Highlighting Home Games | 10 TAKEAWAYS

It won't be long until the doors to the Prudential Center will open and it's time to make your way to your seats for a New Jersey Devils game. On August 10, single-game tickets will go on sale and you can begin to lock in the dates you'll be at The Rock to cheer on your team. In this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein highlights a couple of home dates to keep your eye on!
NEWARK, NJ
Capitals revamp goaltending with additions of Kuemper, Lindgren

Acquire D. Strome, Brown to help bridge gap until Backstrom, Wilson return from injury. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Washington Capitals:. 2021-22 season: 44-26-12, fourth...
WASHINGTON, DC
Mangiapane says new-look Flames will contend for Pacific title

BARRIE, Ontario -- Andrew Mangiapane said he's thrilled with his new contract with the Calgary Flames and feels the team has a legitimate shot to win the Pacific Division with the help of newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. The 26-year-old forward signed a three-year, $17.4 million contract with the...
How Frans Nielsen's 'Danish Backhand' was born

Frans Nielsen, the most successful Islanders shootout ace in team history, scored 42 shootout goals from 2006- 2016 with the Islanders. Nielsen is known for his trademark backhand, which led to multiple Islander victories over the course of his NHL career. August 4, 2022. Frans Nielsen, the most successful Islanders...
ELMONT, NY
Blackhawks Preseason Game in Milwaukee Sells Out

With the Chicago Blackhawks entering a rebuild and trading away key players like Alex DeBrincat, there wasn’t much to look forward to this coming season. When the NHL preseason schedule was released, fans finally had something interesting to talk about. The Chicago Blackhawks are playing a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets went on sale today and the arena sold out.
CHICAGO, IL
SAY WHAT: 'THE FUTURE IS LOOKING BRIGHT'

Quotes from Huberdeau's press conference after signing a long-term deal. "I know we have a good team right now - and it made my decision easier. We want to win now. … They traded for me and they wanted me, and they were talking highly about me. You know, when you hear that, you want to play for a team that wants you and that's why it was so important to me (to sign long term)."
Kolesar agrees to three-year contract with Golden Knights, avoids hearing

Forward gets $1.4 million annually, had NHL career-high 24 points last season. Keegan Kolesar agreed to a three-year, $4.2 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.4 million. The 25-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration...
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues

Three weeks after the opening of NHL free agency, plenty of players remain unsigned into the first week of August. One of the players still searching for a deal is Evan Rodrigues, a breakout player for last season's Pittsburgh Penguins. To say that the free agent market has behaved differently...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Among Norris Trophy Favorites

Heading into next season, Kris Letang will be looking to replicate his performance from last season, where he set career-highs in assists (58) and points (68). The Pittsburgh Penguins' top defenseman has been one of the best blue liners in the league over the past decade but has yet to claim the elusive James Norris Trophy, awarded to the league's best defenseman each year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Predators Sign Yakov Trenin to Two-Year, $3.4 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (August 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract. Trenin, 25 (1/13/97), set several NHL career highs in 2021-22, including games played (80); goals (17); assists (7); points...
NASHVILLE, TN
Canes Re-Sign Lajoie To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed defenseman Maxime Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Lajoie $750,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $200,000 guarantee.
RALEIGH, NC
Manson takes Stanley Cup wake surfing in Saskatchewan

Avalanche defenseman enjoys day on lake with trophy. Josh Manson showed off his wake surfing skills to the Stanley Cup on Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman brought the Cup to a fun day of boating on Christopher Lake in Saskatchewan. Manson did spins on the lake as the Cup tried to stay dry on the boat. Fittingly, the soundtrack of the ride was the Avalanche's anthem, "All the Small Things" by Blink-182.
DENVER, CO
'GIVE EVERYTHING I HAVE'

Huberdeau 'shows dedication' to Calgary with long-term deal - the richest in Flames history. For Jonathan Huberdeau, there was no other option. The Flames' newly acquired cornerstone winger has made a commitment to Calgary, signing an eight-year extension that carries an average annual value of $10.5M. The NHL's reigning assist...
VGK Agree To Terms With Forward Keegan Kolesar

VEGAS (August 5, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 5, that the team has agreed to terms with forward Keegan Kolesar on a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $1,400,000. Kolesar recorded career-highs in games played (77), goals (7), assists (17) and...
What kind of season will Stars captain Jamie Benn have in 2022-23?

Benn has seen his offensive performance decline over the past five seasons. In 2017-18, he led the Stars in scoring at almost a point a game (79 points in 82 games), logged almost 20 minutes a night (19:49) and fired 241 shots on goal. Last season, he averaged 16:48 in time on ice, averaged 0.56 points per game (46 in 82 games played) and took 182 shots on goal. He was at 17:45 the previous season and 0.67 points per game, so this seems like a trend. Is that because his body is wearing down? Is that because the Stars have struggled with scoring as a team? Is that because Dallas has been through a series of coaching moves that have been difficult to navigate?
DALLAS, TX
Fantasy hockey top 50 right wing rankings

Most valuable options at position for standard leagues; season preview podcasts. NHL.com ranks the top 50 fantasy hockey right wings for the 2022-23 season in standard leagues. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. : Top 250. Forward | D-man...
