Benn has seen his offensive performance decline over the past five seasons. In 2017-18, he led the Stars in scoring at almost a point a game (79 points in 82 games), logged almost 20 minutes a night (19:49) and fired 241 shots on goal. Last season, he averaged 16:48 in time on ice, averaged 0.56 points per game (46 in 82 games played) and took 182 shots on goal. He was at 17:45 the previous season and 0.67 points per game, so this seems like a trend. Is that because his body is wearing down? Is that because the Stars have struggled with scoring as a team? Is that because Dallas has been through a series of coaching moves that have been difficult to navigate?

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO