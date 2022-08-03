Novavax available at public health district vaccine clinics

The newest COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District clinics.

Novavax is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be made available in the U.S.

The drug recently was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and will be available in a two-dose series for Nueces county residents.

It can be administered three-to-eight weeks apart and will be provided at no cost to those who want it.

Nueces County has vaccine clinics open at three locations :

La Palmera Mall: Former Charming Charlie Store, behind P.F. Chang's, 5488 South Padre Island Dr.

Former Outlets of Corpus Christi Bay at the former Converse store, 500 N. Hwy. 77, Robstown

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District, 1702 Horne Rd.

To schedule an appointment, click here .