Olive Branch to install license plate reading cameras at entrance ways

Read on www.desototimes.com
mark
3d ago
A lot of people don’t know this but a handful of citizens raised private money to install the same type of camera system in Tipton County a few years ago. The sheriff who seems to be a really smart guy assigned a couple of deputies to the cameras full time and the results have been very impressive. Good luck with yours Olive Branch I think it will work well for you!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
Wanted: Suspects caught on camera smashing their way into popular Memphis liquor store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for about a dozen crooks who busted their way into a local liquor store, stealing thousands of dollars in alcohol. The suspects – at least 12 to 14 of them according to the store’s owner – broke into Buster’s Liquors and Wines on Highland near the Poplar Plaza area just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022. Owner Josh Hammond said five windows were broken, and surveillance video shows the suspects pouring through a broken window into the store, then stealing more than $10,000 in alcohol.
Mob of Thugs Steals $10K Worth of Liquor – Celebrating Mulroy’s Victory?
As many as a dozen thugs were captured on video smashing windows and stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from Buster’s Liquors. “I was warned about this just two days ago. There is a rash of stores that have been broken into – a rash of crime I guess you could say of these burglaries. They have stolen a significant amount of liquor from numerous retail liquor stores. Pretty confidently we’ll be banding together, and getting a reward put together to see that a lot of these individuals get arrested,” owner Josh Hammond told Local 24.
Thieves steal over $10K in alcohol from Memphis liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves busted into Buster’s liquor store Friday morning, stealing thousands in alcohol. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a burglary at Buster’s Liquors & Wines, 191 Highland St., just after 3:30 a.m. Several suspects broke into the business and stole...
Toddler overdoses after using straw with drugs on it, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A straw laced with a drug substance left a South Memphis toddler in critical condition. The Memphis Police Department got a call from the 700 block of Regent Place in reference to an overdose. Crews were dispatched at 1:47 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to police, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store. Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
Man arrested after trying to drag race undercover cop, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man took a ride to jail after trying to drag race an undercover officer, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said 18-year-old Ladricus Pittman was driving a blue Dodge Challenger when he tried to race an undercover detective while traveling northbound on South Perking Road on Thursday, August 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 men arrested for dangerous driving, assaulting officers & more, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested for driving recklessly, assaulting MPD officers, and having a bottle of Oxycodone pills. On Jul. 26 at approximately 6:15 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was patrolling the area of Hickory Hill Road and Mt Moriah Road, when they saw a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro leave the Walmart parking lot at a high rate of speed.
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
MPD: Suspects buy $4K worth of guns with stolen credit cards
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are behind bars after police say they used stolen credit cards to order guns online. Police say on July 29, a man reported that someone used his credit card to buy five guns online. The victim was charged $2,597. Another victim also told police that someone used her credit card to […]
Man arrested after millions in jewelry stolen from Macy’s
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man has been arrested after millions of dollars in jewelry was stolen from Macy’s in Oak Court Mall. Memphis Police say Quintaurus Harris, 33, was arrested in connection with two thefts at Macy’s. Harris is facing several charges, including two counts of theft of property, aggravated assault, and vandalism. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police in New Jersey search for bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Police are asking for help finding a white tractor-trailer cab after witnesses reported seeing a woman inside screaming for help. South Brunswick police issued an alert after the woman was seen yelling for help near a car dealership Wednesday afternoon. A witness told police the...
Second hotel becomes car burglary site within 4 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many hotel guests in southeast Memphis received a wakeup call after dozens of cars were vandalized overnight at Extended Stay America. Car windows and windshields were smashed which left many people angry and frustrated. This incident comes four days after officers say another car burglary happened at Double Tree Hotel on Sanderlin […]
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
Three accused of assaulting police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have arrested three people who are accused of assaulting a police officer Tuesday. Tierra Walker, Tyson Walker and John Johnson were arrested by Memphis police Tuesday after being accused of assaulting officers attempting to tow a car. Police say they were conducting routine patrols near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah […]
Man arrested for stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Macy’s, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a month after a group of men stole over $1-million in jewels from Macy’s at the Oak Court Mall, at least one of those men is in custody, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The jewelry heist happened on July 12, MPD...
thelocalvoice.net
Batesville Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
Tags: Batesville, Henry James Patterson, Jackson Avenue, Mississippi, Oxford, Oxford Police Department, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
‘Blow their brains out’: Man rams car, threatens couple, then runs from police, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man with 15 warrants was arrested for ramming into a vehicle and making verbal threats. On Aug. 1 at approximately 3:35 PM, a man and woman approached the Memphis Police Department (MPD), while in a Chevrolet Cruze. The man and woman told police they...
18-wheeler overturns on Interstate 55, backing up rush hour traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic crawled along a major Memphis interstate Wednesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler rolled over. FOX13 monitored the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) cameras and saw multiple lanes of traffic blocked on the Northbound side of Interstate 55 at 3rd Street. Four vehicles were involved in the...
Comments / 7