CVS Raises Annual COVID-related Revenue Forecast To $3 Billion

International Business Times
Corteva Raises Forecast As Demand For Seeds, Crop Protection Products Booms
Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as the crop protection products maker benefits from surging demand from farmers looking to cash in on higher prices since the Ukraine war. The company, which reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings, also unveiled plans to exit...
International Business Times
Corteva Reports 14% Profit Jump, Raises Full-year Forecast
Corteva Inc on Thursday reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings and raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts, benefiting from demand for crop protection products. U.S. farmers have been encouraged to maximize crop yields after prices of essential grains and oilseeds have surged since the Ukraine war. Ukraine,...
International Business Times
Satellites Maker SES Beats Profit Estimates, Sees Upside To Market Consolidation
Satellite company SES's CEO reiterated on Thursday he saw industry consolidation as a good thing for the highly competitive market, but would not comment on merger rumours after the group posted stronger-than-expected half-year earnings. The Financial Times reported on Thursday SES was in talks to merge with its U.S. rival...
Stock Market Today: Walmart Inflation Woes Give Stocks a Scare
A profit warning from the nation's largest retailer ahead of a busy stretch of corporate earnings sent stocks lower at the start of Tuesday's trading, and the selling continued as the session wore on. Late Monday, Walmart (WMT) said that it now expects second-quarter earnings per share to be down...
International Business Times
Facebook Parent Meta Set To Raise $10 Billion In Bond Debut -sources
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc is set to raise $10 billion in its first-ever bond offering on Thursday, as it looks to fund share buybacks and investments to revamp its business, according to two sources close to the deal. The offering, which included bonds with maturities ranging from five years to...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
International Business Times
Sun Life Shares Climb After Earnings Beat, Sale Of U.K. Unit
Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business and an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings. Earlier on Thursday, Canada's second-largest life insurer Sun Life agreed to sell its business in the United Kingdom...
Benzinga
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
International Business Times
Obesity Drug Supply Delay Not Unusual Says Novo Nordisk CEO
Novo Nordisk sought to soothe concerns about supplies of its new obesity drug Wegovy on Thursday, saying there was nothing unusual about a slight delay in its availability. Shares in the Danish diabetes and obesity drug maker fell by almost 10% on Wednesday, despite a significant upgrade to its financial outlook, with some analysts attributing the drop in part to lower-than-expected U.S. sales of Wegovy and a delay in when the drug is fully available later this year.
International Business Times
Telecom Italia Trims Expected 2022 Core Profit Drop
Telecom Italia (TIM) has trimmed its expected profit drop for 2022 to lift its outlook on the back of its second-quarter results, helped by cost cutting and the contribution from the company's Brazilian subsidiary. TIM has been struggling to stay competitive in its home market, where it makes the bulk...
Zacks.com
Block (SQ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
SQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure declined 63.3% year over year. Net revenues of $4.4 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion. The top line decreased 6% from the prior-year quarter.
International Business Times
Robinhood Shares Jump 13% After Job Cuts, Smaller-than-feared Loss
Shares of Robinhood Markets rose more than 13% on Wednesday, a day after the commission-free brokerage announced job cuts and posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in an earnings announcement that came a day earlier than scheduled. The Menlo Park, California-based company saw revenue fall 44% in the second quarter ended...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
International Business Times
Satellite Maker SES's Shares Slump On Merger Speculation
Satellite company SES's Paris-listed shares slumped as much as 10% on Thursday after the Financial Times reported it was in talks with U.S. rival Intelsat about a possible merger. The Luxembourg-based group, which also posted half-year earnings that beat expectations on Thursday, declined to comment on the market speculation. The...
Benzinga
Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights
Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
Benzinga
Insulet Posts Q2 Revenue Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance
Insulet Corporation PODD posted a Q2 net loss of $(35) million, or an EPS loss of $(0.50) compared to $(0.37) a year ago. Q2 sales increased 13.8% Y/Y, or 17.7% in constant currency, to $299.4 million, exceeding the guidance range of 12%-15% in constant currency and the consensus of $291.45 million.
Benzinga
Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ring Energy REI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ring Energy beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $37.20 million from the same...
Benzinga
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
International Business Times
EV Firms Lordstown Motors, Nikola Stick To Production Targets
Electric-vehicle makers Lordstown Motors Corp and Nikola Corp on Thursday shrugged off supply chain snarls that weighed on peers to reaffirm annual production targets after reporting upbeat quarterly performance. Lordstown Motors' shares advanced about 8% as it cited lower expenses to slash its full-year capital needs to between $50 million...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
