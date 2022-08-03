Lightning Round: Victor Hedman buys a soccer team, well at least part of one

Read on bvmsports.com
Yardbarker
Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL・
Peterka learned a lot in Rochester last year
JJ Peterka excelled in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the Rochester Americans. Having the playoffs he did is going to make things difficult for Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato in training camp as he picks a roster. Paul Hamilton has more:
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Yardbarker
Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Among Norris Trophy Favorites
Heading into next season, Kris Letang will be looking to replicate his performance from last season, where he set career-highs in assists (58) and points (68). The Pittsburgh Penguins' top defenseman has been one of the best blue liners in the league over the past decade but has yet to claim the elusive James Norris Trophy, awarded to the league's best defenseman each year.
Yardbarker
Lightning’s 4 Worst Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
When you look through the Tampa Bay Lightning’s contract list heading into the 2022-23 season, it can be difficult to find an objectively bad deal that is acting as an anchor to the franchise. Over the last few years, the team has done a remarkable job at signing their own developed talent to below-market value deals and trading out players who may be making more than they can bring to the ice each night.
NHL
How Frans Nielsen's 'Danish Backhand' was born
Frans Nielsen, the most successful Islanders shootout ace in team history, scored 42 shootout goals from 2006- 2016 with the Islanders. Nielsen is known for his trademark backhand, which led to multiple Islander victories over the course of his NHL career. August 4, 2022. Frans Nielsen, the most successful Islanders...
NHL
Capitals revamp goaltending with additions of Kuemper, Lindgren
Acquire D. Strome, Brown to help bridge gap until Backstrom, Wilson return from injury. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Washington Capitals:. 2021-22 season: 44-26-12, fourth...
Yardbarker
Power Ranking the NHL’s Atlantic Division
We’re about six weeks out from the start of NHL training camps and with the dust (mostly) settled on Free Agent Frenzy, it’s as good a time as any to make some far-too-early predictions on how the standings will fall in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ division. Utilizing...
NHL・
Sabres' Thompson isn't satisfied with his good season. He wants more.
You’d be hard pressed to find just one player on this Sabres team that is selfish or entitled. These guys are close and it’s very obvious that it’s not an act, “It’s fun coming to the rink and even when you leave, you want to hang out with them.
NBC Sports
Evaluating Ovechkin’s chase for 894 after first year of new deal
When Alex Ovechkin signed a five-year deal last summer to remain in Washington for presumably the remainder of his NHL career, part of the reasoning for his contract was the chance to catch Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 career goals. “Well, you never know,” Ovechkin said last summer. “I’m...
NHL
Penguins Take Youth Summer Hockey Camp to Sweden
After Sidney Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh, the Penguins ramped up their efforts to grow the game locally - which has happened exponentially with excellent programs like the Little Penguins Learn to Play, DICK'S Sporting Goods Penguins Elite and everything that the elite hockey staff at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex has to offer. And now, those efforts have gone global.
