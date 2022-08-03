Delaware Launches Campaign to Fill State Job Vacancies

Read on www.wboc.com
Delaware Government launches marketing campaign, signing bonuses to help fill 400+ vacancies across agencies
DOVER, Del.-The Delaware Government is launching a new ad campaign and pay bump as the state looks to fill over 400 vacancies in positions across the government. In the campaign — the state is pushing the fact that many positions now offer competitive salaries, benefits, and flexible schedules compared to private sector positions.
"Maryland Works for Wind" Initiative
State of Maryland landed a $23 million grant to create an train an offshore wind workforce. Maryland was one of 32 winners nationwide. This will provide jobs to the Eastern Shore.
New legislation houses permanent substitute teachers in Delaware high needs schools
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney’s signature will provide more workforce support for school districts across the first state. House Bill 315 is now law, establishing $2 million in grant funding to house permanent substitute teachers at high needs schools. After seeing many leave the field due to retirement...
Delaware farmers markets to accept mobile WIC payments
Special Nutritional Program – or WIC – participants will soon be able to use mobile payment options at Delaware farmer's markets. Even though they’ve long been able to use mobile payments at grocery stores, WIC participants have still had to rely on paper vouchers at farmer’s markets.
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas
DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
Gov, Carney signs mental health bills at Sean's House, organization recognized by General Assembly
Gov. John Carney (D) signed 3 mental health bills Wednesday, implementing more proactive measures to treat mental illness. Legislators and stakeholders gathered at Sean’s House in Newark for the bill signings. The organization opened its doors in 2020, and has saved 61 young adults from a suicidal situation while speaking with more than 30,000 people concerning mental health and suicide awareness over the past 3 years.
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
Delaware’s Pandemic EBT Program to Provide Benefits to Help Feed Children During Summer
NEW CASTLE, Del. – Eligible Delaware households will receive emergency food assistance benefits under the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to cover the summer period when children are on break and not receiving meals at school. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services made the announcement on...
New Dune Fencing on Dewey Beach
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has installed rope and pole barriers around the Dewey Beach dunes. This was done in order to control dune growth and preserve beach accessways. While many beachgoers are used to wire and slat fencing, the new rope and...
DCFS issues new statement on approved Summer P-EBT
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services issues new statement
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
Cancer survivor’s ‘FCANCER’ license plate revoked by the DMV. Now she’s suing
A breast cancer survivor’s “FCANCER” vanity license plate was revoked by the DMV months after it was delivered to her home — and her lawsuit against Delaware officials will proceed, a federal judge has decided. Kari Overington, who survived an aggressive form of breast cancer, was...
Spacious home in a country setting
This sweet single family home on McKenzie Court Could be your new home. Are you looking for a spacious home that offers an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, large yard with firepit to relax by all in a country setting yet close to everything? You should have McKenzie Court on your list of homes to tour.
Preps Underway for Emergency Dredging in the Murderkill River
Delaware Department of Natural Resources says 50,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the Murderkill River and loaded onto south Bowers' shoreline to make the river safer for boaters. Regulators expect to complete $2.3 million project by end of August.
