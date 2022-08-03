ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Launches Campaign to Fill State Job Vacancies

By Kirstyn Clark
WBOC
 3 days ago
WBOC

"Maryland Works for Wind" Initiative

State of Maryland landed a $23 million grant to create an train an offshore wind workforce. Maryland was one of 32 winners nationwide. This will provide jobs to the Eastern Shore.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware farmers markets to accept mobile WIC payments

Special Nutritional Program – or WIC – participants will soon be able to use mobile payment options at Delaware farmer's markets. Even though they’ve long been able to use mobile payments at grocery stores, WIC participants have still had to rely on paper vouchers at farmer’s markets.
DELAWARE STATE
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Local
Delaware Government
WBOC

Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas

DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Gov, Carney signs mental health bills at Sean's House, organization recognized by General Assembly

Gov. John Carney (D) signed 3 mental health bills Wednesday, implementing more proactive measures to treat mental illness. Legislators and stakeholders gathered at Sean’s House in Newark for the bill signings. The organization opened its doors in 2020, and has saved 61 young adults from a suicidal situation while speaking with more than 30,000 people concerning mental health and suicide awareness over the past 3 years.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month

Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

New Dune Fencing on Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has installed rope and pole barriers around the Dewey Beach dunes. This was done in order to control dune growth and preserve beach accessways. While many beachgoers are used to wire and slat fencing, the new rope and...
DELAWARE STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WDEL 1150AM

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week

A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
WILMINGTON, DE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Spacious home in a country setting

This sweet single family home on McKenzie Court Could be your new home. Are you looking for a spacious home that offers an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, large yard with firepit to relax by all in a country setting yet close to everything? You should have McKenzie Court on your list of homes to tour.
DELAWARE STATE

