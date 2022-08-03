ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reason.com

American Council of Education Claims Ending Racial Preferences in College Admissions Would Chill Speech

The American Council of Education filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, arguing that race-conscious admissions policies are protected by the First Amendment. The trade group, which says its member schools "educate two out of every three students in all accredited, degree-granting U.S. institutions," claims that if the Court prevents universities from considering race in admissions, it would chill the speech of students who want to discuss their racial or ethnic background in their applications. The group further argues that considering race in admissions is an expression of academic freedom.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Retirement Daily

Supreme Court Rules Against Medicare Advantage Carriers

United Healthcare recently questioned a ruling against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, or CMS, rule added in 2014. Formerly, the CMS could look through people’s medical records and refund overpayments from the health insurance carriers if people aren’t as ill as the patients and health care workers originally thought the patients were. However, according to healthcarefinancenews.com in 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled against United Healthcare and this CMS rule. Now, a year later, the Supreme Court refused to hear United Healthcare’s challenge to the ruling.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Reason.com

Democrats Don't Care Whether Banning 'Assault Weapons' Is Constitutional

A week before the House of Representatives approved a ban on "assault weapons," a federal judge in Denver explained why such laws are unlikely to pass constitutional muster. House Democrats either were not paying attention or did not care, because they view the Second Amendment as an outmoded provision that imposes no meaningful limits on gun control.
SUPERIOR, CO
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Asked to Disbar John Eastman Over Jan. 6 Role (1)

Eastman part of efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election. Groups asks Thomas to recuse given wife’s actions, Eastman ties. A group seeking to disbar attorneys who helped Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election now wants the US Supreme Court to take action. The 65 Project asked the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

N.Y. Judge Denies Bid by Immigrants for Relief During DACA Fight

A New York judge refused a request by immigrants brought to the US as children to order the US to resume accepting applications to an. -era program that prevents their deportation while several other states mount legal challenges to dismantle the government protections. Immigrants claimed they were in “limbo” after...
IMMIGRATION
The Veracity Report

While a Federal Judge Denied Steve Bannon’s Acquittal Request, He Is Considering Dismissing the Charges Outright

"The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government’s case was sufficient to sustain a conviction," Nichols wrote. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, and The New York Post.
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
KANSAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings

Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
CONGRESS & COURTS

