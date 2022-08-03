Read on news.bloomberglaw.com
Related
Led by AAPI scholars, thousands of academics tell Supreme Court they support affirmative action
Academics across the U.S. filed briefs this week to the Supreme Court in support of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina. The schools are at the center of two high-profile cases that pose a threat to affirmative action admission policies. More than 1,240 historians and social scientists who...
American Council of Education Claims Ending Racial Preferences in College Admissions Would Chill Speech
The American Council of Education filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, arguing that race-conscious admissions policies are protected by the First Amendment. The trade group, which says its member schools "educate two out of every three students in all accredited, degree-granting U.S. institutions," claims that if the Court prevents universities from considering race in admissions, it would chill the speech of students who want to discuss their racial or ethnic background in their applications. The group further argues that considering race in admissions is an expression of academic freedom.
67 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who've violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
Supreme Court Rules Against Medicare Advantage Carriers
United Healthcare recently questioned a ruling against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, or CMS, rule added in 2014. Formerly, the CMS could look through people’s medical records and refund overpayments from the health insurance carriers if people aren’t as ill as the patients and health care workers originally thought the patients were. However, according to healthcarefinancenews.com in 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled against United Healthcare and this CMS rule. Now, a year later, the Supreme Court refused to hear United Healthcare’s challenge to the ruling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
Democrats Don't Care Whether Banning 'Assault Weapons' Is Constitutional
A week before the House of Representatives approved a ban on "assault weapons," a federal judge in Denver explained why such laws are unlikely to pass constitutional muster. House Democrats either were not paying attention or did not care, because they view the Second Amendment as an outmoded provision that imposes no meaningful limits on gun control.
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Asked to Disbar John Eastman Over Jan. 6 Role (1)
Eastman part of efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election. Groups asks Thomas to recuse given wife’s actions, Eastman ties. A group seeking to disbar attorneys who helped Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election now wants the US Supreme Court to take action. The 65 Project asked the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
N.Y. Judge Denies Bid by Immigrants for Relief During DACA Fight
A New York judge refused a request by immigrants brought to the US as children to order the US to resume accepting applications to an. -era program that prevents their deportation while several other states mount legal challenges to dismantle the government protections. Immigrants claimed they were in “limbo” after...
Gaetz introduces bill to ban IRS from acquiring ammunition
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, has introduced a bill to ban the Internal Revenue Service from acquiring ammunition. The Disarm the IRS act would ban the agency responsible for tax enforcement from purchasing ammunition after the agency already has stockpiled more than 5 million rounds.
Senate Democrats To Introduce Bill To Give DOJ Power To Fight Medication Abortion Bans
Legislation from Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) aims to codify the FDA’s superseding authority over state law regarding abortion bans.
While a Federal Judge Denied Steve Bannon’s Acquittal Request, He Is Considering Dismissing the Charges Outright
"The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government’s case was sufficient to sustain a conviction," Nichols wrote. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, and The New York Post.
“Now they’re coming for doctors”: GOP blocks Senate bill to protect abortion providers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana blocked Democrats' attempt Wednesday to pass legislation that would protect doctors who provide legal abortion care from right-wing threats and attacks.
Judge declines to delay Oath Keepers' Jan. 6 trial
Members of the far-right Oath Keepers' extremist group charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will face jurors this fall. Their attorneys had argued for a delay, citing the ongoing Jan. 6 House committee hearings.
Sen. Cruz grills DOJ official on lack of prosecutions for protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz grilled a top Justice Department official Wednesday over the lack of arrests made by law enforcement while protesters were demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices earlier this year. "Congress has addressed this issue. It passed 18 USC 1507 making it a crime to...
Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access
Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
bloomberglaw.com
Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings
Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
Judge grants Whitmer's temporary restraining order, blocking prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban
A judge has granted Whitmer’s temporary restraining order on Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion in the wake of an Appeals Court ruling saying prosecutors could enforce the ban. Whitmer said: “I am grateful for this relief, however temporary…”
A Right-Wing Think Tank Claimed to Be a Church. Now, Members of Congress Want to Investigate.
Forty lawmakers are calling on the IRS and the Treasury to investigate after ProPublica reported that the Family Research Council gained protections by claiming it is a church.
Gun buyers defy Pelosi and Democrats, sales top 1M a month for three straight years
Gun sales hit a new record in July, the 36th straight month of firearms purchases over 1 million.
Comments / 0