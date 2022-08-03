Read on www.bigcatcountry.com
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Travon Walker learns quickly that NFL roughing the passer penalties are dumb
It didn’t take long for Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, to make an impact in the NFL. On the first play from scrimmage in the Hall of Fame game, Walker bulled his way right past Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to pressure quarterback Jarret Stidham. It was a great rush, albeit with the obligatory roughing the passer penalty, because… well, we’re not sure why anymore. We rarely are.
Look: Urban Meyer Is Trending During Jaguars-Raiders Game
Urban Meyer lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. After leading the Jaguars to a 2-11 record, Meyer was fired as the team's head coach. In the months since, the team hired Doug Pederson and looked to right the ship - and save Trevor Lawrence's young career in the process.
Chris Godwin (ACL) returns to practice
According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has returned to practice. (Greg Auman on Twitter) This marks Chris Godwin's first practice with the team since tearing his ACL in last season's Week 15 loss to the Saints. Godwin returning this early is a great sign for his fantasy value, as it likely means he could be ready to go when Week 1 comes around. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was WR6 in full-PPR leagues before his 2021 season was cut short, so he'll look to pickup right where he left off. Godwin saw 9.1 targets per game, which was good enough for the 10th most in the NFL. The additions of Julio Jones and Russell Gage will be offset by the losses of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, so target share should not decrease for the sixth-year pro. Godwin is currently being drafted as WR21, but his ADP will skyrocket if the team confirms he will be ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Billy Napier Provides First Gators Fall Camp Injury Report
Florida head coach Billy Napier shares the first update on injuries across the Florida Gators' roster in fall camp.
Florida Gators EDGE Commit TJ Searcy Shuts Down Recruitment, ‘I’m Locked In'
Florida Gators defensive line commit TJ Searcy had plenty of positive energy when catching up with AllGators at Friday Night Lights.
Florida State announces official addition of Malik Feaster
The move was announced on Thursday afternoon.
Former Buffalo Bills LB Kiko Alonso Rejoins NFL, Signs With Old Team
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although they lost 27-11, they got to see first overall pick Travon Walker in action. In his first taste of NFL action, he did not disappoint. Immediately in the first exhibition game of the season, […] The post ‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bama in the NFL: Could Cam Robinson Lead Jacksonville to a Winning Season?
Can one of Nick Saban's all-time great offensive linemen return to his stellar rookie season?
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 Pleasant Surprises
The 2022 preseason kicked off with the Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. There were multiple things to be pleased with in the 27-11 victory, but three stuck out. The Raiders run game. One of the most impressive components of the win was...
Anonymous ACC coach comments on Florida State
One player could dictate the course of the Seminoles' season.
Mims motivated to be 'on top' of Jets' receiver depth chart
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Denzel Mims was the New York Jets’ exciting new playmaker two summers ago, a potential game-changing wide receiver for years to come. A lot has happened since. And not a lot good. The 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor dealt with hamstring issues as a rookie, an awful case of food poisoning that caused him to lose 20 pounds last offseason, a bout with COVID-19 last season and seeing his role in the offense dwindle to nearly non-existent. And during that time, there was a lot of chatter — mostly by frustrated fans and puzzled media, all wondering what happened to the player the Jets thought they were getting.
The Underrated Reason Why Kyle Pitts could be the Best Tight End in the NFL
With the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected tight end, Kyle Pitts. As a rookie, Pitts showed he was well worth the high selection. Pitts had a 1,000-yard season as a rookie tight end, one of the most difficult positions to acclimate to as a professional. However, Pitts seemed to have a strong understanding of what he needed to do on his end. As a result, Pitts had a rookie year breakout at one of the hardest positions to master in the league.
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Burrow on Field, Hurst Continues to Make Plays as D-Line Dominates
Bengals training camp continued on Thursday
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton suffered a knee injury at practice Thursday, according to a source. Sutton left during team drills and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He’s the second starting cornerback to be added to the injury report as Levi Wallace continues to nurse an illness.
Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the year on Friday, and overall, there are no notable surprises across the board. As expected, Mitchell Trubisky is listed as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Mason Rudolph is set as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and he is followed by rookie […] The post Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
Trevon Diggs leaves Cooper Kupp off his top 5 WRs, puts Jalen Ramsey among top CBs
When looking at the Rams’ roster, you’ll find at least a handful of players who should be considered among the 10 best at their respective positions. There’s no debate about Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald being the premier players at corner and defensive tackle, respectively, but Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford aren’t unanimous picks yet.
Jarrett Stidham takes it himself for the Raiders touchdown
There is absolutely, positively, not a quarterback competition in Las Vegas. At least at the top of the depth chart. With Derek Carr under center, the Raiders and new head coach Josh McDaniels can turn to one of the league’s top quarterbacks when the regular season begins. But there...
