ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Vintage vehicles! Street Rod Nationals rolls into downtown Louisville for annual parade

By Dalton Godbey
wdrb.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/5)

$45-$80 | Starts at 9 a.m. See more than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars at the Street Rod Nationals this weekend. This annual event showcases: “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release. See the weekend schedule here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana. Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Cars
Louisville, KY
Government
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Louisville, KY
City
Ford, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
foodanddine.com

A second location for Señora Arepa is in the works

The first Señora Arepa opened in 2021 in NuLu behind La Bodeguita de Mima (721 E. Market St.), bringing tastes of Venezuela to Louisville. The namesake arepa (is) a popular Latin American maize dish best described as a cross between a tortilla and a pancake, and often topped or stuffed with homemade cheese, meats, chicken, or avocado.
LOUISVILLE, KY
drugstorenews.com

Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.

Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
Person
Thomas Willis
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)

A night of local legends, featuring some of the city’s celebrated punk and electronica acts. Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens. Sunday, Aug. 7. The Whirling Tiger. $20 | 8 p.m. A benefit to help those affected...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Downtown Louisville#Parade#Vehicles#4th Street#New Cars#Vehicle Shows#Chevy#Kentucky Venues
wdrb.com

3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'Lucky For Life' lottery ticket sold in Louisville worth $25K a year for life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Louisville has won the second place prize in the Kentucky Lottery's "Lucky For Life" drawing. Lottery officials said in a release that the ticket that was sold in Louisville for Thursday night's drawing matched the five white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball -- winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wdrb.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New modern sewing school opens at Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new modern sewing school is now open at Mellwood Art Center. Made Stitch Company is on the second floor of the Mellwood Art Center. It offers in-person sewing classes for adults, teens and children who want to learn to sew clothing. Programs include series and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Supermarket News

Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky

The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy