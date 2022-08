DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two individuals have been charged with murder of a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting from mid-June along a Durham highway, police said. The June 14 shooting took place on Durham’s Hwy. 15-501 northbound near Pickett Road and was determined to not be a random act by Durham police the following day.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO