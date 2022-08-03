ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty to all 117 charges

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424o87_0h3MoVJX00

The 21-year-old man accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park has pleaded not guilty to all 117 charges.

Robert E Crimo III appeared in Lake County circuit court in Illinois on Wednesday for arraignment where he entered the formal pleas.

In late July, Lake Country prosecutors charged Crimo with 21 counts of murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iud62_0h3MoVJX00

The 21-year-old was already facing life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder one day after the Independence Day mass shooting .

Mr Crimo allegedly confessed to carrying out the attack when he was arrested and admitted that he had considered staging a second mass shooting in another state.

During a seven minute appearance, Judge Victoria Rossetti asked whether Mr Crimo understood the charges against him.

Police blocked off roads outside the Lake County Courthouse, which is situated about 16 miles north of where prosecutors say Mr Crimo carried out the mass shooting at the parade in downtown Highland Park.

His next court date is scheduled for 1 November.

This week, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, whose spine was severed in the shooting, moved to a rehabilitation-focused hospital after spending nearly a month in a Chicago paediatric intensive care unit, his parents said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Cooper has undergone at least seven surgeries and is paralysed from the waist down.

The seven victims in the deadly attack were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Comments / 0

Related
cwbchicago.com

4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown

Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with stabbing tubers in Wisconsin says he's hired one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager in Wisconsin returned to court Friday, where he told the judge that he'd hired an attorney who defended Kyle Rittenhouse.Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with stabbing five tubers on the Apple River in western Wisconsin last weekend. He appeared in court Friday via video from the St. Croix County Jail.He told the Wisconsin judge that he hired one of the attorneys who successfully defended Rittenhouse in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally. The high-profile trial of the shooting hinged on the jury believing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defensive amid the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Miu has told authorities that he was also trying to defend himself Saturday afternoon during a scuffle. One of the stabbing victims, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died from his injuries. The other victims are recovering. Miu is slated to appear in court again next week.   
PRIOR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Lake County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Victoria, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
CBS Chicago

Attorney presents evidence that 'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attorney for convicted "Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger presented evidence Monday that Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration. Weger was accused and later convicted of killing three women in the state park in 1960. He has maintained his innocence all along, and was released from prison on parole in February 2020. In court Monday,  Weger's attorney presented evidence of a hair found on one of the victim's gloves. That hair was recently tested, and according to Weger's attorney, it does not match Weger. But the hair does belong to a man. Now,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Associat
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy