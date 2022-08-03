Read on www.landgrantholyland.com
Related
Spartanburg High defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the Dandy Dozen list
Spartanburg senior and defensive tackle Cam Jackson is No. 7 on the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, a ranking of the Upstate's top Class of 2023 football recruits. Cameron Jackson has the size, speed and strength, at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, to be a factor on the interior defensive line, and is the No. 20 player in the...
Nebraska Listed as Finalist For Top In-State Prospect
On August 6, 2023 wide receiver prospect Malachi Coleman announced his top seven schools on Twitter. His finalists are the following: Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Georgia, and USC. 247 Sports ranks Coleman as the number one prospect in the state of Nebraska. Coleman attends Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, NE. The Cornhuskers are largely considered to be the favorites to land Coleman. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Cornhuskers a 97.2 percent chance to land him. They also gave every other school listed a less than one percent chance. Coleman is expected to announce his decision on October 15 per On3’s Chad Simmons. Where is home?? #AGTG @OU_Football @UMichFootball @OleMissFB @oregonfootball @HuskerFBNation @GeorgiaFootball @USC_FB @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @rjgmadeit pic.twitter.com/iRWec8kJ66 — Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) August 6, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
LB Kiko Alonso announces retirement days after signing with Saints
Alonso last appeared in an NFL game back in 2019, when he played 13 games for the Saints. He started the 2020 season on the PUP list before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who cut him just a few weeks later. Alonso was a second-round selection by the...
Comments / 0