On August 6, 2023 wide receiver prospect Malachi Coleman announced his top seven schools on Twitter. His finalists are the following: Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Georgia, and USC. 247 Sports ranks Coleman as the number one prospect in the state of Nebraska. Coleman attends Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, NE. The Cornhuskers are largely considered to be the favorites to land Coleman. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Cornhuskers a 97.2 percent chance to land him. They also gave every other school listed a less than one percent chance. Coleman is expected to announce his decision on October 15 per On3's Chad Simmons. Where is home?? #AGTG @OU_Football @UMichFootball @OleMissFB @oregonfootball @HuskerFBNation @GeorgiaFootball @USC_FB @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @rjgmadeit pic.twitter.com/iRWec8kJ66 — Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) August 6, 2022

