ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bethany Fowler
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwzDN_0h3Mk8CT00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) – Krispy Kreme is deflating the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to match U.S. average gas prices.

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said in a statement.

Every Wednesday through Aug. 31, Krispy Kreme is pricing its Beat the Pump Original Glazed Dozen based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline.

Ohio’s tax-free weekend: How to save on school supplies

The price for Aug. 3 was $4.21, with prices changing week to week.

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen every Tuesday on its website . The new price will also be posted on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shops via in-store, drive-thru or online.

Though a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $4.21 on average Wednesday, that’s substantially lower than in June, when the nationwide average surpassed $5 a gallon. Nevertheless, it’s still painfully high for many frontline workers and families to afford, and about 32% higher than what drivers were paying a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WDTN

Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022.  Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years […]
TROTWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Doughnut#Food Drink#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Beloved Breakfast Classic

For weeks McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report had a Tweet pinned to the top of its Twitter feed that simply said "bring back..." It was an invite for fans to share which menu favorites from the past they wanted to see return. Some of the responses were, of...
RESTAURANTS
WDTN

Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise

Then earlier this spring, Raschke learned her rent was increasing by $617 per month. Delivery was one of the first things she cut from her budget. Now, the 75-year-old walks four blocks to the grocery several times a week. She only uses delivery on rare occasions, like a recent heat wave.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDTN

MAP: When does your child start the school year?

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — We’re coming to the end of the summer, and school will start soon in many districts. This means it’s time to start buying school supplies and planning for their new schedule. Do you know when your child goes back to school? The maps below display the back-to-school dates for each […]
EDUCATION
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy