Altus employee dies following heavy machinery accident

JACKSON COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An employee with the City of Altus, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday afternoon after sustaining serious injuries from an accident involving a road scraper.

According to Tim Murphy, Chief of the Altus Police Department, officers were notified around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, an employee suffered serious injuries while operating a Caterpillar Road Scraper, a piece of heavy machinery.

Altus police officers responded to the scene along with units from multiple agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Altus Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, and Duke first responders.

Police said an employee at the landfill, later identified as Tonya Brand, was seriously injured while operating the Road Scraper on a steep embankment.

Chief Murphy said although Brand was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, she suffered serious injuries to her arm, leg, and internal injuries from the accident

Brand was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning, where she passed away from her injuries late Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Murphy said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

