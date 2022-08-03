ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Walker says he will debate Warnock in high-stakes Georgia Senate race

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fd55J_0h3MjW1D00

( The Hill ) – Republican candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday said he accepted a debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in October as the two battle it out for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

Walker, a former NFL player, told Fox News host Sean Hannity on his show Tuesday night that he would debate Warnock on Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga., in an event hosted by news station WTOC.

“It will be his people because we’re in his backyard,” Walker said. “The people need to see the differences between Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker.”

Walker easily won his primary after securing a key endorsement from former President Trump. He avoided debating his GOP rivals, but has faced pressure to confront Warnock ahead of the November general election.

Marines name first Black 4-star general in service history

Walker is slipping behind in the polls against Warnock amid multiple accusations about his personal life, including that he embellished his business and academic successes and fathered three children that he did not previously disclose.

Those issues would undoubtedly come up in a debate, potentially forcing Walker to answer the questions about the allegations.

Warnock has repeatedly pressured Walker to debate him and accepted at least three invitations for a debate, including the one in Savannah hosted by WTOC.

In a campaign ad released last week, Warnock slammed his opponent for refusing to agree to a debate and questioned if the candidate was “ready to represent Georgia.”

Walker told Hannity on Tuesday night that he wanted “Warnock to be ready.”

“Now he can quit talking and show the people that he can stand behind his words and show up for the debate,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Raphael Warnock
FOX8 News

Rare baby turtle with ‘genetic deviation’ found along NC beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found along a North Carolina beach last month, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
WILDLIFE
FOX8 News

Suspect arrested after man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed on Tuesday during a fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Diarus Raynor, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with: felony voluntary manslaughter  discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear misdemeanor carrying concealed […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Mebane woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
MEBANE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Election Local#Senate Seat#Republican#U S Senate#Fox News#Wtoc#Gop#Marines
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after argument leads to shooting at Rural Hall apartment, sheriff’s office says

RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found someone who had been shot in […]
RURAL HALL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX8 News

Auburn QB who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday, August 4.  WRBLhas reached out to Auburn Police for a comment on the […]
AUBURN, AL
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy