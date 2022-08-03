ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’

 3 days ago
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
