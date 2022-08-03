ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland’s Tax Free Week Returns August 14

It’s that time of the year again! The school year is quickly approaching and it’s time to start shopping.

Maryland’s tax-free week is returning on Aug. 14- 20 and Comptroller Peter Franchot is encouraging Marylanders to take advantage.

“August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” Franchot said. “Whether you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses.”

NOTE: Clothing and footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack is also tax-free.

Click here for more details.

