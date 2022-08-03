ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday. If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) – A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Education
Jackson, MS
Society
fox40jackson.com

Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.
MAGEE, MS
fox40jackson.com

MHP cadet graduation ceremony held in Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is adding new troopers to its ranks. The 66th cadet class are now official members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Thirty-one men and three women received their badges and diplomas at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. Attorney General Lynn Fitch...
PEARL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Age#Wlbt#9 11
fox40jackson.com

MHP investigating two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Bolton

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 on Friday. MHP says the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. in Hinds County near Bolton. According to MHP, a Honda Pilot traveled east when it collided with a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stopped...
BOLTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy