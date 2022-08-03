Read on fox40jackson.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox40jackson.com
The creative way Richland educators got kids excited about the first day of school
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) – As thousands of students in Rankin County returned to school on Friday, Richland Upper Elementary educators found a neat way to get kids excited. Teachers and administrators decorated each hallway to represent a different decade. Even the teachers dressed up!. It’s a four-year tradition that...
fox40jackson.com
Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday. If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or...
fox40jackson.com
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
fox40jackson.com
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) – A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according...
fox40jackson.com
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.
fox40jackson.com
MHP cadet graduation ceremony held in Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is adding new troopers to its ranks. The 66th cadet class are now official members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Thirty-one men and three women received their badges and diplomas at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. Attorney General Lynn Fitch...
fox40jackson.com
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – In three months, more than 19.7 million gallons of raw sewage was released into Town Creek thanks to a collapsed sewer line and broken bypass pump located at a nearby storm drain. That information can be found in the city’s most recent report to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
MHP investigating two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Bolton
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 on Friday. MHP says the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. in Hinds County near Bolton. According to MHP, a Honda Pilot traveled east when it collided with a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stopped...
Comments / 0