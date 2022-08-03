Read on thecoastalstar.com
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana
Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
CLAIM: Delray Beach Woman Used Crack Cocaine, Said “Mean Things” On $5M Farm
VICTIM: “While Ms. Harmon Was Hitting Him, She Was Saying Mean And Hurtful Things.” UPDATE: New Details On Double Arrest Of Liara Harmon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Liara Harmon allegedly was using crack cocaine and drinking in the home on a $5M Wellington […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers
BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday. A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Shrinking U.S. 1, Boynton police, Sheriff's bonuses, The Press and more - week in review
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your best source for news and information in Palm Beach County. Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's Week in Review segment?. You can find the stories here:. Affordable apartment complex coming to the Ag Reserve - who is...
19 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspection scores
For the weeks of July 25 to 31, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Southwinds Golf Course Clubhouse, 19557 Lyons Road, Boca Raton. Baked and Loaded, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Jets Pizza of Boca Raton, 8903 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Wendy's, 9192 Glades Road,...
Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa
Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
Shucks! Oyster Day: Here’s where to slurp it up in Palm Beach County
Happy National Oyster Day today to those who can’t get enough of oysters, whether they are raw on the half-shell, char-grilled, Rockefeller-ed out or battered and fried in a po’ boy. These spots are celebrating the day. Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens ...
Retired DEA agent charged with road rage shooting also worked for Secret Service, protecting presidents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High-profile criminal defense attorney Michael Salnick appeared in court with his client, former Drug Enforcement Administration and Secret Service Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky. Sosnowsky is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle – stemming from a road...
Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died
John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
Beachfront businesses in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood refuse to comply with sea turtle lighting regulations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing. Unfortunately, South Florida leads the state when it comes to hatchling disorientations. That’s when those baby turtles head to artificial light instead of naturally going out to sea. Local 10 News obtained a list of repeat...
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"
I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
