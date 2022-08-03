Employee Services: Staff with student debt should try Savi

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Wonderful 4-bedroom, 3- bathroom, 2,800 sq. ft. 2 car garage home available for rent in Arvada. This home has been immaculately maintained throughout. The main floor has beautiful, engineered wood flooring and an open concept kitchen that includes, light stained maple cabinets, stainless steel, and black appliances. Enjoy the second living area that offers; skylight, fireplace, built in shelving and access to the sunroom. Sunroom has tons of natural lighting, two sliding glass doors that give you access to the large backyard that is great for entertaining. Primary bedroom faces west and includes attached primary bathroom that has an updated vanity and mirror. Basement is finished with additional bedroom, bathroom, flex space and living space. Includes A/C, Washer, and Dryer. Home is in a prime location with easy access to Colorado Springs, Downtown Denver, Fort Collins, or the Rocky Mountains accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, or I-36. Great restaurants, shopping, parks/open spaces with miles of walking trails located nearby. Property is shown by appointment only. All Vacant/Ready Now homes are required to start a lease within 2 weeks of the application approval being shared with applicant(s). PMI Mile High Rental Homes () If you would like to see more on this listing including a video walk through tour or are ready to request a time to view the property in person, please visit our site at or call . Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent month of income must be verified. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650. Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: $40 non-refundable application fee is required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply. All utilities must be transferred into tenant's name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities includes: Gas, Electric, Trash, Sewer and Water. All PMI Mile High residents are enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package (RBP) for $29.95 a month which includes HVAC air filter delivery (for applicable properties), credit building to help boost your credit score with timely rent payments, $1M Identity Protection, utility concierge service making utility connection a breeze during your move-in, our best-in-class resident rewards program, and much more! More details upon application. *Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO