ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Beach, FL

Highland Beach: Talks begin on enabling new fire department to work with Delray

thecoastalstar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thecoastalstar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highland Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Highland Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana

Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Joseph
bocamag.com

Delray Breaks Ground on Island Cove Affordable Apartments

The tight grip of South Florida’s affordable housing crisis is beginning to loosen in Delray Beach. On Aug. 5, Delray city officials broke ground on Island Cove, a community of affordable apartments located along Southwest 10th Street west of Pine Grove Elementary School. The rental complex will serve as affordable housing for those earning between 30-80 percent of the area median income (AMI) of Palm Beach County, which is currently $90,300 per the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location, about 200 feet away, in a few more days. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#City Limits#Fire Rescue#Fire Truck#Delray Beach Fire
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
pointpubs.com

LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT TO BREAK GROUND SOON

Rendering of new townhome community planned for the southwest corner of Lighthouse Drive and NE 39th Street. LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT: SeKai Residences, the 12-unit townhome community that is planned for the vacant lot on the southwest corner of NE 23rd Avenue (Lighthouse Drive) and NE 39th Street, is slated to start construction soon, after being on hold for the past several years.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy