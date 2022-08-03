Highland Beach: Talks begin on enabling new fire department to work with Delray

Read on thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
Boynton Beach City Leaders Not Thrilled With PBSO Merger Proposal
City Commissioner Woodrow Hay and other board members aren't happy that the Sheriff's Office doesn't have deputies fitted with body cameras. That's a project that is underway, but not completed. Still, talks will continue on a merger.
19 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspection scores
For the weeks of July 25 to 31, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Southwinds Golf Course Clubhouse, 19557 Lyons Road, Boca Raton. Baked and Loaded, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Jets Pizza of Boca Raton, 8903 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Wendy's, 9192 Glades Road,...
Boynton Beach announces new police, fire chiefs
The city of Boynton Beach has new chiefs in the police department and fire rescue. Interim City Manager Jim Stables appointed Joseph DeGiulio as police chief and Hugh Bruder as fire chief.
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana
Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Shucks! Oyster Day: Here’s where to slurp it up in Palm Beach County
Happy National Oyster Day today to those who can’t get enough of oysters, whether they are raw on the half-shell, char-grilled, Rockefeller-ed out or battered and fried in a po’ boy. These spots are celebrating the day. Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens ...
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Delray Breaks Ground on Island Cove Affordable Apartments
The tight grip of South Florida’s affordable housing crisis is beginning to loosen in Delray Beach. On Aug. 5, Delray city officials broke ground on Island Cove, a community of affordable apartments located along Southwest 10th Street west of Pine Grove Elementary School. The rental complex will serve as affordable housing for those earning between 30-80 percent of the area median income (AMI) of Palm Beach County, which is currently $90,300 per the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location, about 200 feet away, in a few more days. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
CLAIM: Delray Beach Woman Used Crack Cocaine, Said “Mean Things” On $5M Farm
VICTIM: “While Ms. Harmon Was Hitting Him, She Was Saying Mean And Hurtful Things.” UPDATE: New Details On Double Arrest Of Liara Harmon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Liara Harmon allegedly was using crack cocaine and drinking in the home on a $5M Wellington […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Beachfront businesses in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood refuse to comply with sea turtle lighting regulations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing. Unfortunately, South Florida leads the state when it comes to hatchling disorientations. That’s when those baby turtles head to artificial light instead of naturally going out to sea. Local 10 News obtained a list of repeat...
Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — A Boynton Beach woman was arrested and faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25 after police received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. Boynton...
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT TO BREAK GROUND SOON
Rendering of new townhome community planned for the southwest corner of Lighthouse Drive and NE 39th Street. LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT: SeKai Residences, the 12-unit townhome community that is planned for the vacant lot on the southwest corner of NE 23rd Avenue (Lighthouse Drive) and NE 39th Street, is slated to start construction soon, after being on hold for the past several years.
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
Shrinking U.S. 1, Boynton police, Sheriff's bonuses, The Press and more - week in review
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your best source for news and information in Palm Beach County. Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's Week in Review segment?. You can find the stories here:. Affordable apartment complex coming to the Ag Reserve - who is...
Gov. Ron DeSantis to make 'major announcement' in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day after suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for what he called a neglect of duty, Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a "major announcement" Friday morning in West Palm Beach. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the historic old Palm...
