Baltimore, MD

Former GM Randy Mueller ‘Not Sure Anybody Else’s Deal Matters’ In Lamar Jackson Talks

By Taylor Lyons
 3 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Concerning Injury News

This Thursday's practice session may go down as a costly one for the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum left practice an hour early after suffering a lower leg injury. Linderbaum reportedly grabbed his leg during a running drill. He then slowly left...
All-Pro DE Calais Campbell drops truth bomb on future with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is entering the wrong end of his 30s, and naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. Campbell was a key cog for the Ravens when he arrived in 2020, recording 4.0 sacks, six passes defended and 28 tackles in 12 games en route to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance. However, 2021 saw him decline, registering just 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in 15 games (14 starts). He did have 49 combined tackles, but it was quite clear he was no longer the same player that used to terrorize offenses–at least not in 2021.
