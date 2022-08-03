Jazz In The Square: Free Concert Series In Moore Square
Jazz in the Square is a free concert series presented by Downtown Raleigh Alliance. It takes place in Moore Square, 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh, on select Thursdays from September 1st to October 13th, 2022. The events start at 6 p.m.
At each show there will also be food and beverage vendors.
You’re welcome to also bring a picnic. Bring blankets and chairs.
Jazz in the Square Schedule
- September 1st: La Fiesta Jazz Latin Ensemble
- September 15th: NiiTO
- September 22nd: Public Opinion
- September 29th: Second Line Stompers
- October 6th: Dupresha Townsend
- October 13th: Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble
LOCATION
Moore Square
200 S Blount St
