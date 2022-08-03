Remembering Vin Scully: Late sports broadcast legend slammed socialism during 2016 MLB game

Read on www.foxnews.com
Final MLB trade deadline grades for the Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals were involved in pretty much every rumor that came out during the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Whoever was rumored to be available, the Cardinals were rumored to be pursuing. It wasn’t totally surprising considering that the Cardinals are battling to earn a playoff spot, and needed some reinforcements in order to make it happen.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance
Until he was lost to Covid-19 in 2020, El Monte’s Alberto Rodriguez Sr. was a certified Dodgers NUT. “When we had his 80th birthday, my sisters and my brothers, they had everything-all-Dodgers: the cake, everything,” laughs his son, Alberto Rodriguez Jr., who is 64. “We had the hot dogs too.”
Guardians designate Franmil Reyes for assignment
The Cleveland Guardians designated outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment on Saturday. Reyes, the club’s former cleanup hitter, was optioned
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
The Smaller Vin Scully Made Himself, the Larger He Became
The legendary broadcaster had a self-effacing instinct that always failed. His humility is why everybody loved him.
People
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at First Game Back Since Famed Announcer's Death: 'We'll Miss You'
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday paid tribute to legendary announcer Vin Scully in their first game back since his death on Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for more than 60 years before his retirement in October 2016 after more than 9,000 games, was honored with a number of emotional memorials throughout the evening.
Opinion: Vin Scully voiced baseball's history
Vin Scully, the "Voice of the Dodgers," died this week at the age of 94. Scott Simon reflects on the announcer's skill calling games for MLB's Los Angeles team.
Fox News
Comments / 0