Genesis Announces New 2023 G90 Pricing Ahead Of First Deliveries

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW i4 lowers starting price to $52,395 with addition of eDrive35 grade
BMW's i4 electric hatchback enters the 2023 model year with a new eDrive35 grade that has brought the starting price down to $52,395, including a $995 destination charge. The i4 was a new addition to BMW's lineup for 2022, initially offering eDrive40 and M50 grades, priced from $56,395 and $66,895, respectively. Pricing of those grades for the 2023 model year has not yet been announced.
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own
The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
5 Plug-In Hybrids to Buy Instead of Any EV
It’s no secret that the rising gas prices in the U.S. and climate concerns have made many people curious about electric vehicles (EVs). EVs rely on electric motors and require no gasoline to run, instead fueling up at charging stations. On the other hand, hybrid models are mostly gas-powered but have a small electric motor that turns off when coasting or at a standstill. This motor is charged when the driver applies the brakes, and they cost much less than EVs.
Top Speed
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Edge base model is worth buying for this popular midsize SUV. The post Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees
The company was founded in San Francisco in 2000.
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Past and future meet in spectacular 2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid sedan
The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid is a $210,000 declaration that the tradition-steeped brand will honor its century-old roots as the performance-driven luxury brand transitions from gasoline to electric power. Combining the latest powertrain technology with handcrafted luxury and topping it all with an LED-lit, motorized version of the...
Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric Spied Trying To Hide Its Charge Port
Numerous batches of spy shots have captured the next-generation Hyundai Kona. The compact crossover will receive a significant styling update inside and out, and Hyundai will continue to offer the model with various powertrains, including a battery-electric one. New spy shots have captured the Kona Electric testing near the automaker's German technical center. This is our first time seeing the EV.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Honda HR-V Cost?
Here's a look at the trim levels, accessories, add-ons, and more available with a fully-loaded 2023 Honda HR-V subcompact SUV model, including its final cost! The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Honda HR-V Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0