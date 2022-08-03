Read on www.bbbtv12.com
Ernest Dewey Joyce, 94
Ernest Dewey Joyce, age 94, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born in 1928 to Charlie & Nancy Smith Joyce in Jewell Ridge, Virginia, one of eight siblings. Ernest lived through the Great Depression. He graduated from Richlands High School in 1947. After which he enjoyed a number of jobs with the Jewell Ridge Coal Corporation including loading coal, store clerk, butcher, and grocery department manager. In 1950, he was drafted into the US Army, serving two years during the Korean War. After his years in the army, Ernest resumed work with Jewell Ridge Coal Company where he worked as a payroll clerk until 1954. That is when he came to Oak Ridge and began working at Y-12 as an accountant. He also worked for Rust Engineering and the H.K. Ferguson Company until he retired in 1992 with 37 years of government service.
Katha Elizabeth Parks, Clinton
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Katha Elizabeth Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 73. Katha accepted the Lord as her Savior on April 22, 2012. She loved the Lord and she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cleta Reynolds, and her father, James Perry, three sisters, and two brothers.
Mary Ruth Bunch, Oliver Springs
Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on December 1, 1942, to Charlie and Geneva Patterson. Mary was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her family. She had a servant’s heart and always put others before herself, especially those she loved. Mary was a longtime member of Union Valley Baptist Church.
Lynda Jo Ivey, Clinton
Lynda Jo Ivey age 75, of Clinton, went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was a longtime and devoted member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, helped with vacation bible school, and Women of Missions. She also attended Kenneth Ivey Evangelistic Center. She had many creative outlets including gardening, crocheting, crafts, her artwork especially painting, and an avid fisherman. Lynda’s life was defined by her faith in her Lord and Savior, her love for her family, her gracious outlook on life, and empathy for others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Linnea Doherty, and her first husband, Eddie West.
Terry Clowers, Oak Ridge
Terry Clowers of Oak Ridge, TN passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. He left behind a devoted wife and children who are left without their fierce guardian and protector. He was a loving, faithful, hardworking man who put his family first in all aspects of his life. He was a passionately loyal Vol fan who never missed a game. He loved to grill out with the family in the summer and fishing was his most treasured hobby.
