Ernest Dewey Joyce, age 94, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born in 1928 to Charlie & Nancy Smith Joyce in Jewell Ridge, Virginia, one of eight siblings. Ernest lived through the Great Depression. He graduated from Richlands High School in 1947. After which he enjoyed a number of jobs with the Jewell Ridge Coal Corporation including loading coal, store clerk, butcher, and grocery department manager. In 1950, he was drafted into the US Army, serving two years during the Korean War. After his years in the army, Ernest resumed work with Jewell Ridge Coal Company where he worked as a payroll clerk until 1954. That is when he came to Oak Ridge and began working at Y-12 as an accountant. He also worked for Rust Engineering and the H.K. Ferguson Company until he retired in 1992 with 37 years of government service.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO