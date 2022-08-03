Delaware Launches Campaign to Fill State Job Vacancies

Read on www.wboc.com
Related
WBOC
"Maryland Works for Wind" Initiative
State of Maryland landed a $23 million grant to create an train an offshore wind workforce. Maryland was one of 32 winners nationwide. This will provide jobs to the Eastern Shore.
WMDT.com
New legislation houses permanent substitute teachers in Delaware high needs schools
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney’s signature will provide more workforce support for school districts across the first state. House Bill 315 is now law, establishing $2 million in grant funding to house permanent substitute teachers at high needs schools. After seeing many leave the field due to retirement...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware farmers markets to accept mobile WIC payments
Special Nutritional Program – or WIC – participants will soon be able to use mobile payment options at Delaware farmer's markets. Even though they’ve long been able to use mobile payments at grocery stores, WIC participants have still had to rely on paper vouchers at farmer’s markets.
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
WMDT.com
Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas
DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
Former state House Gaming Committee Chair named Delaware Lottery's Acting Director
A former Delaware state House member has been named to oversee the Delaware Lottery on an acting basis. Former Rep. Helene Keeley, who most recently was in the role of Deputy Director of the Delaware Lottery, will replace Vernon Kirk, who worked with the Lottery going back to its inception in 1975, and had been its Director since 2011.
WMDT.com
One organization speaking out as more people experience homelessness in the first state
DELAWARE – There’s a headache in the housing market in the first state. Some simply just can’t afford to buy a home and that’s why one organization is stepping up to help those who need a home. “Housing isn’t something that we can do without, housing...
delawarepublic.org
Gov, Carney signs mental health bills at Sean's House, organization recognized by General Assembly
Gov. John Carney (D) signed 3 mental health bills Wednesday, implementing more proactive measures to treat mental illness. Legislators and stakeholders gathered at Sean’s House in Newark for the bill signings. The organization opened its doors in 2020, and has saved 61 young adults from a suicidal situation while speaking with more than 30,000 people concerning mental health and suicide awareness over the past 3 years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
WMDT.com
2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
Push continues to give $2,000 payments to PA families
In the proposed PA Opportunity Program, Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less would receive direct payments of up to $2,000.
WBOC
Delaware’s Pandemic EBT Program to Provide Benefits to Help Feed Children During Summer
NEW CASTLE, Del. – Eligible Delaware households will receive emergency food assistance benefits under the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to cover the summer period when children are on break and not receiving meals at school. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services made the announcement on...
WBOC
New Dune Fencing on Dewey Beach
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has installed rope and pole barriers around the Dewey Beach dunes. This was done in order to control dune growth and preserve beach accessways. While many beachgoers are used to wire and slat fencing, the new rope and...
DCFS issues new statement on approved Summer P-EBT
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services issues new statement
WDEL 1150AM
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Comments / 1