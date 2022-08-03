Read on www.bbbtv12.com
Terry Clowers, Oak Ridge
Terry Clowers of Oak Ridge, TN passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. He left behind a devoted wife and children who are left without their fierce guardian and protector. He was a loving, faithful, hardworking man who put his family first in all aspects of his life. He was a passionately loyal Vol fan who never missed a game. He loved to grill out with the family in the summer and fishing was his most treasured hobby.
George H. Fulmer, 87
George H. Fulmer, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 3rd, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. George was a member of Rockwood United Methodist Church. He was born on March 23, 1935, in Crossville, Tennessee. He served in the National Guard in Rockwood, Tennessee for 9 years and was a tank commander,
Mary Ruth Bunch, Oliver Springs
Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on December 1, 1942, to Charlie and Geneva Patterson. Mary was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her family. She had a servant’s heart and always put others before herself, especially those she loved. Mary was a longtime member of Union Valley Baptist Church.
Ernest Dewey Joyce, 94
Ernest Dewey Joyce, age 94, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born in 1928 to Charlie & Nancy Smith Joyce in Jewell Ridge, Virginia, one of eight siblings. Ernest lived through the Great Depression. He graduated from Richlands High School in 1947. After which he enjoyed a number of jobs with the Jewell Ridge Coal Corporation including loading coal, store clerk, butcher, and grocery department manager. In 1950, he was drafted into the US Army, serving two years during the Korean War. After his years in the army, Ernest resumed work with Jewell Ridge Coal Company where he worked as a payroll clerk until 1954. That is when he came to Oak Ridge and began working at Y-12 as an accountant. He also worked for Rust Engineering and the H.K. Ferguson Company until he retired in 1992 with 37 years of government service.
Katha Elizabeth Parks, Clinton
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Katha Elizabeth Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 73. Katha accepted the Lord as her Savior on April 22, 2012. She loved the Lord and she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cleta Reynolds, and her father, James Perry, three sisters, and two brothers.
Jessica Graham, 33
Our dearest Jessica Graham flew into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Aug. 3, 2022, and gave him one of her patented big Jessica hugs. Jessica’s smile lit up our lives. Her beautiful green eyes and smile as well as her kindness and sensitivity embodied who she was. Jessica was a 4-year letterman in softball at Clinton High School as well as a student leader in High School United Nations and Mock Trial. Jessica graduated from UT-Knoxville in 2012 with a BA in Creative Writing. Jessica loved to create and had an artistic flair at everything she did. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church and served in the Children’s Ministry, Women’s Ministry and Second Loves Clinton.
Clarence “Larry” Jenkins, Wartburg
Clarence “Larry” Jenkins, age 68 of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 31st, 2022. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved listening to music, especially Elvis and Hank, and playing poker. He loved being in his yard working and taking care of all of his animals.
New Norris Middle School Drop-off Procedures for this Year
Beginning on August 8th, the morning drop off will be in front of Norris Middle School. Parents entering Norris from Highway 61 and traveling from East Norris Road will turn right onto East Circle and pass by Norris Elementary School. You will proceed down West Circle and turn left in front of the Public Safety Building and pass the library as you travel in front of the school. There will be a pull-off at the end of the parking area where students may exit and walk to the school. If you are using West Norris from Highway 441 you will pass in front of Archer’s and the Post Office where you will turn right and join the traffic coming from West Circle. From there you will proceed to the drop-off area in front of the school. Anyone without elementary-aged children is encouraged to enter Norris from Highway 441\ to lessen traffic on East Norris Road and West Circle.
