A Hallowell broadband provider has said it will offer internet service in Millinocket. Outer Reach Broadband said its reach will be 1,800 homes in the Penobscot County town. "Joining the Millinocket community is a huge thrill for us," said Tom Kirby, president of Outer Reach Broadband. "It's a truly special town that will benefit from accessible high-speed internet subscriptions in exciting new ways. Our home-grown approach to connecting communities was made for Maine towns just like Millinocket, so we're really looking forward to these new opportunities."

MILLINOCKET, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO