Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Anderson County deputy in ICU after being hit by pickup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been injured following a pedestrian-involved crash in Campbell County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash took place on August 1 at around 11:17 p.m. A 2021 GB Moto driven by Constance Nicole Shoffner was disabled on the side of the roadway and David Lucus Shoffner was attempting to fix it when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado stuck him, the miniature motorcycle, and Constance.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Emergency crews respond to fatal West Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency responders, including the Knoxville Police Department and Fire Department, responded to a fatal West Knoxville crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, KPD officials said. According to an incident release, a woman was driving south on the ramp onto I-40 East when she went off the road and hit a tree.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Woman dies after car wreck on Pellissippi Parkway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after her car hit a tree and caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers responded to the wreck around 8:15 a.m. Based on the initial investigation, the woman was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the I-40 East exit ramp when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Body of Missing Fisher Found

TWRA officials confirmed that the body of a missing fisher was found downstream from where his boat was capsized. TWRA identified the victim as Jamie L. Rixie, 57, of Loudon.
LOUDON, TN
WATE

House fire on Sanford Road in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house was on fire this evening as the storms passed through Knoxville. There were 9-1-1 calls about several lightning strikes in the area and a possible tree was on fire. Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report about a structured fire at a home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man threatened to kill people at a Little Caesar’s in Newport Tuesday, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. A witness told police that Joshua Arron Moss entered the store and threatened to kill the next person to walk out of the restaurant with a pizza, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
WATE

SUV backs into and shots fired at Knoxville store

A police investigation is underway at a northeast Knoxville business after multiple shots were fired at its storefront and police witnessed a compact SUV had collided into it before fleeing early Wednesday morning. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN

