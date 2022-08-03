Read on www.wate.com
WATE
Rural Metro Fire Crews Work to Put Out a Fire in West Knox County
Rural Metro Fire crews were called to a fire on Plum Creek Circle. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
wvlt.tv
Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
A flatbed truck overturned on Jones Cove Road, less than 2 miles from the collapsed bridge. The previous detour is still in place.
WATE
Anderson County deputy in ICU after being hit by pickup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been injured following a pedestrian-involved crash in Campbell County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash took place on August 1 at around 11:17 p.m. A 2021 GB Moto driven by Constance Nicole Shoffner was disabled on the side of the roadway and David Lucus Shoffner was attempting to fix it when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado stuck him, the miniature motorcycle, and Constance.
WATE
Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
wvlt.tv
Emergency crews respond to fatal West Knoxville crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency responders, including the Knoxville Police Department and Fire Department, responded to a fatal West Knoxville crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, KPD officials said. According to an incident release, a woman was driving south on the ramp onto I-40 East when she went off the road and hit a tree.
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug....
KPD: Woman dies after car wreck on Pellissippi Parkway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after her car hit a tree and caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers responded to the wreck around 8:15 a.m. Based on the initial investigation, the woman was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the I-40 East exit ramp when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, KPD said.
WATE
Body of Missing Fisher Found
TWRA officials confirmed that the body of a missing fisher was found downstream from where his boat was capsized. TWRA identified the victim as Jamie L. Rixie, 57, of Loudon.
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
Section of Tazewell Pike set for brief closure on Friday
Knoxville Utilities Board crews plan to reduce the short section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road.
WATE
Crews search for missing boater on Watts Bar Lake
Search and rescue crews in Loudon County are searching for a fisherman whose boat was found overturned in Watts Bar Lake Wednesday night according to TWRA. WATE Midday News.
WATE
House fire on Sanford Road in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house was on fire this evening as the storms passed through Knoxville. There were 9-1-1 calls about several lightning strikes in the area and a possible tree was on fire. Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report about a structured fire at a home...
wcyb.com
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March, but he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is 5-foot-7, weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos, including...
Overturned boat on Watts Bar Lake sparks search for missing angler
Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing fisherman whose boat was found capsized Wednesday night.
wvlt.tv
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man threatened to kill people at a Little Caesar’s in Newport Tuesday, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. A witness told police that Joshua Arron Moss entered the store and threatened to kill the next person to walk out of the restaurant with a pizza, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
Roads around Knoxville Smokies stadium site set for long-term closures
Four roads in the Old City neighborhood of Knoxville will be closed beginning August 8 as construction on the 7000-seat, multiuse stadium gets underway. The roads are estimated to remain closed until spring of 2025.
WATE
SUV backs into and shots fired at Knoxville store
A police investigation is underway at a northeast Knoxville business after multiple shots were fired at its storefront and police witnessed a compact SUV had collided into it before fleeing early Wednesday morning. WATE Midday News.
wvlt.tv
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A welfare check lead to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home on Log Home Lane Wednesday, according to a spokesman with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural...
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
