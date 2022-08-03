ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend

By Bridget Reed Morawski
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Maine Writer

Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?

It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Here’s a Fascinating Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns in 1950

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!

Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
HOLDEN, ME
94.3 WCYY

Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible

One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

MaineHousing awards $13.2M to add affordable housing in 3 communities

Three projects that will add 74 units of affordable housing in Kittery, Farmington and Bangor will receive $13.2 million in combined funding from the Maine State Housing Authority. MaineHousing, which is based in Augusta, on Friday announced the grants, which are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The 2021...
FARMINGTON, ME
WGME

Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine

(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine

Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect

A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Severe drought reaches coastal Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Drought conditions continue to worsen in Maine. According to the new drought monitor released on Thursday, much of coastal Maine is now in severe drought. Roughly 8% of Maine is considered in severe drought conditions, including Portland, where there is a rainfall deficit of 7.3 inches since Jan. 1.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

USDA to distribute wildlife rabies vaccine in northeast Maine

MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services will start its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program on Saturday, officials say. A news release from the department stated on Friday that it will cooperate with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute about 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeast Maine.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Northern Maine SCORE selects new chapter chair

The northern Maine chapter of SCORE, a nationwide group of retired executives volunteering to help small businesses succeed, has selected a new chair. Steve Campbell, who has volunteered with the organization since 2016, began his new role this week, according to a news release. His LinkedIn profile states that he has been a certified mentor in the program since January 2017.
MAINE STATE

