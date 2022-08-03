Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend

Read on www.mainebiz.biz
Related
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
Here’s a Fascinating Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns in 1950
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
wabi.tv
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
Bangor State Fair opens Thursday with new ticket system
BANGOR, Maine — Since 1849, thousands of Mainers and folks from away have come to enjoy the food and rides at the Bangor State Fair. The fair is back in the Queen City and opens to the public on Thursday. It runs through Sunday at Bass Park behind the Cross Insurance Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible
One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
mainebiz.biz
MaineHousing awards $13.2M to add affordable housing in 3 communities
Three projects that will add 74 units of affordable housing in Kittery, Farmington and Bangor will receive $13.2 million in combined funding from the Maine State Housing Authority. MaineHousing, which is based in Augusta, on Friday announced the grants, which are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The 2021...
The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight
For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
WGME
Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine
(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
45 of the Funniest Weed Strain Names in the Maine Market Right Now
If I could go back and tell past Meghan that I would one day be looking at menus for weed in Maine she would not believe me. It’s as if I’m looking at a food menu to pick out my breakfast sandwich in the morning but it’s a list of legal weed options… Like, what?!
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
mainepublic.org
New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect
A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
penbaypilot.com
Weekend Spotlight: Wild Blueberry Weekend, Maine Lobster Festival, and Maker’s Market
It’s sizzling this weekend (thanks never-ending heat wave!) but it’s also a great weekend to be outside and enjoy the various festivals that highlight Maine’s best-known food: blueberries and lobster. Oh and sauerkraut, did I mention that?. Maine Lobster Festival. Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7—Rockland...
mainebiz.biz
Expanding access to Maine's harvest, Good Shepherd creates food-freezing for-profit
Maine's growing season has always meant a relatively short window for selling fresh, local produce. But Good Shepherd Food Bank is circumventing Mother Nature with a new, for-profit subsidiary aiming to ensure Mainers have access to such food year-round. The new frozen-food company, dubbed Harvesting Good, plans to work with...
WMTW
Severe drought reaches coastal Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Drought conditions continue to worsen in Maine. According to the new drought monitor released on Thursday, much of coastal Maine is now in severe drought. Roughly 8% of Maine is considered in severe drought conditions, including Portland, where there is a rainfall deficit of 7.3 inches since Jan. 1.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
USDA to distribute wildlife rabies vaccine in northeast Maine
MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services will start its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program on Saturday, officials say. A news release from the department stated on Friday that it will cooperate with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute about 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeast Maine.
mainebiz.biz
Northern Maine SCORE selects new chapter chair
The northern Maine chapter of SCORE, a nationwide group of retired executives volunteering to help small businesses succeed, has selected a new chair. Steve Campbell, who has volunteered with the organization since 2016, began his new role this week, according to a news release. His LinkedIn profile states that he has been a certified mentor in the program since January 2017.
Comments / 1