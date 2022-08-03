ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Portland Fine Craft Show Returns – Saturday, August 27, 2022

The 7th Annual Portland Fine Craft Show Returns to Free Street. Presented by Shop Maine Craft, the Portland Fine Craft Show returns for its seventh annual event; a festive, one-day, outdoor juried fine craft show in downtown Portland, Maine on Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is in the heart of Portland’s Arts District in the large parking area at 120 Free Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
themainewire.com

Opinion: Initiative to restrict cruise ship passengers ‘not Portland-friendly’

This November, Portland residents will vote on five citizens’ initiatives, four of which were sponsored by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Among these DSA-sponsored initiatives is a proposal to limit to 1,000 the aggregate number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark on a daily basis. If approved, this restriction would go into effect by 2025.
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
TripAdvisor Blog

How to eat your way through Portland, Maine

For many years, a food industry friend of chefs Damian Sansonetti and Ilma Lopez had been inviting them to visit Portland, Maine. But the couple – who were living and working in New York City — had no interest in this small city along the southern Maine coast. Finally, Damian and Ilma decided to escape there one weekend and it was love at first sight. “We fell in love with the town and the landscape and the raw materials: the ocean and the fish and the farms,” says Damian. After visiting four times over the course of nine months, they decided to ditch NYC and head north. Now, their much-lauded Chaval — a Spanish-French brasserie — is such an integral part of the local food scene that the James Beard Foundation called Damian and Ilma one of Maine’s “power couples.”
The Maine Writer

Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?

It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
92 Moose

These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine

Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
NEWS CENTER Maine

New recovery house opens in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
WMTW

Beach to Beacon returns in Cape Elizabeth

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The 24th Beach to Beacon 10K returned to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday after a two-year absence. Over 7,600 runners ran 6.2 miles from Crescent Beach to the Portland Head Light. Among the elite running class, Mathew Kimeli of Kenya and Fentaye Belayne of Ethiopia won the men's and women's races respectively.
railfan.com

Maine’s WW&F to Make First Revenue Run on Newly Built Line

ALNA, Maine — This weekend, the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway will begin revenue service on its newly extended main line, capping off more than three decades of work rebuilding a section of one of the famous Maine Two Footers. The new section of track has been dubbed the...
Q97.9

Buxton is Celebrating Turning 250 With a ‘Humdinger’ of a Parade

Turning 250 only happens once and Buxton is pulling out all the stops starting on Friday, August 5, and wrapping up on Sunday, August 7. The fun starts Friday at Tory Hill’s Weymouth Park at 5 p.m.with food trucks and a bunch of stuff for the kids. The Time Pilots band will put on a free concert from 6-9 p.m. I love the Time Pilots so much that, they played at my wedding! This will draw a big ol' crowd.
94.9 HOM

Westbrook’s Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Doesn’t Have a Drive Up Window!

Chick-fil-A in Westbrook is a different kind of fast food company and the first of its kind in Maine. When Chick-fil-A came to Rock Row in Westbrook, it was a big deal. It was Maine's second location, but the only one in Southern Maine (the other is in Bangor). It's always, always busy - except Sundays and that's because they are closed.
WMTW

Birds leaving big mess at popular South Portland park

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Neighbors in South Portland are watching their steps around Mill Creek Park. Local ducks and Canadian geese frequent the park’s pond and shady areas during the summer. However, the droppings they leave behind have created a mess for the humans who also enjoy Mill Creek.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
