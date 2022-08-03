Read on www.mainebiz.biz
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Ozzy Osbourne Was Escorted Out of Portland, Maine For Throwing Furniture Off a Hotel Roof
Portland, Maine is filled with historic buildings that still shine light on the city’s rich history. The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel building, which opened in 1927, still has the infamous “EASTLAND” sign on display from the hotel’s first name, “The Eastland”. The Eastland Hotel...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
thewestendnews.com
Portland Fine Craft Show Returns – Saturday, August 27, 2022
The 7th Annual Portland Fine Craft Show Returns to Free Street. Presented by Shop Maine Craft, the Portland Fine Craft Show returns for its seventh annual event; a festive, one-day, outdoor juried fine craft show in downtown Portland, Maine on Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is in the heart of Portland’s Arts District in the large parking area at 120 Free Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themainewire.com
Opinion: Initiative to restrict cruise ship passengers ‘not Portland-friendly’
This November, Portland residents will vote on five citizens’ initiatives, four of which were sponsored by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Among these DSA-sponsored initiatives is a proposal to limit to 1,000 the aggregate number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark on a daily basis. If approved, this restriction would go into effect by 2025.
WMTW
Need a sweet treat? Maine has some of the best ice cream in New England
Who makes the best ice cream in all of New England? Yankee Magazine is out with its list of best ice cream stands. Many of the stands are in Maine. At Toots in North Yarmouth, all the ice cream has to be made in-house and by hand. The shop is...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
TripAdvisor Blog
How to eat your way through Portland, Maine
For many years, a food industry friend of chefs Damian Sansonetti and Ilma Lopez had been inviting them to visit Portland, Maine. But the couple – who were living and working in New York City — had no interest in this small city along the southern Maine coast. Finally, Damian and Ilma decided to escape there one weekend and it was love at first sight. “We fell in love with the town and the landscape and the raw materials: the ocean and the fish and the farms,” says Damian. After visiting four times over the course of nine months, they decided to ditch NYC and head north. Now, their much-lauded Chaval — a Spanish-French brasserie — is such an integral part of the local food scene that the James Beard Foundation called Damian and Ilma one of Maine’s “power couples.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
WMTW
Beach to Beacon returns in Cape Elizabeth
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The 24th Beach to Beacon 10K returned to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday after a two-year absence. Over 7,600 runners ran 6.2 miles from Crescent Beach to the Portland Head Light. Among the elite running class, Mathew Kimeli of Kenya and Fentaye Belayne of Ethiopia won the men's and women's races respectively.
railfan.com
Maine’s WW&F to Make First Revenue Run on Newly Built Line
ALNA, Maine — This weekend, the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway will begin revenue service on its newly extended main line, capping off more than three decades of work rebuilding a section of one of the famous Maine Two Footers. The new section of track has been dubbed the...
penbaypilot.com
Weekend Spotlight: Wild Blueberry Weekend, Maine Lobster Festival, and Maker’s Market
It’s sizzling this weekend (thanks never-ending heat wave!) but it’s also a great weekend to be outside and enjoy the various festivals that highlight Maine’s best-known food: blueberries and lobster. Oh and sauerkraut, did I mention that?. Maine Lobster Festival. Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7—Rockland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buxton is Celebrating Turning 250 With a ‘Humdinger’ of a Parade
Turning 250 only happens once and Buxton is pulling out all the stops starting on Friday, August 5, and wrapping up on Sunday, August 7. The fun starts Friday at Tory Hill’s Weymouth Park at 5 p.m.with food trucks and a bunch of stuff for the kids. The Time Pilots band will put on a free concert from 6-9 p.m. I love the Time Pilots so much that, they played at my wedding! This will draw a big ol' crowd.
Westbrook’s Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Doesn’t Have a Drive Up Window!
Chick-fil-A in Westbrook is a different kind of fast food company and the first of its kind in Maine. When Chick-fil-A came to Rock Row in Westbrook, it was a big deal. It was Maine's second location, but the only one in Southern Maine (the other is in Bangor). It's always, always busy - except Sundays and that's because they are closed.
WMTW
Birds leaving big mess at popular South Portland park
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Neighbors in South Portland are watching their steps around Mill Creek Park. Local ducks and Canadian geese frequent the park’s pond and shady areas during the summer. However, the droppings they leave behind have created a mess for the humans who also enjoy Mill Creek.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom
Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
Comments / 0