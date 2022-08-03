Buena Vista County Auditor Exploring Potential Move To Different Space

Read on more1049.com
City of Sheldon Awards Trail Bid
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon awarded a bid Wednesday evening for trail work in part of the city. Public Works Director Todd Uhl told the City Council he was happy to see SEVEN bids for the one mile project with the low bid coming in well under the engineer’s estimate.
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Spencer Council Gives Final Approval For Electric Scooters
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its final approval on Monday to allow electric scooters to come into the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he has been in contact with the Bird, the company behind the scooters, noting it may be a while before the devices make their initial appearance locally.
DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant
Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
25th annual Relay For Life
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This weekend will be the 25th annual Clay County Relay For Life in Spencer. The event begins Saturday at 5pm on the Clay County Fairgrounds at Centennial Plaza, this year’s theme is “Lights of Hope.”. Committee member LaVonne Bell tells KICD News the...
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Spencer Schools Vote to Continue Partnership With Virtual Mental Health Company
Spencer, IA (KICD) — At their latest meeting the Spencer Schoolboard voted to continue utilizing the services of Classroom Clinic, a company specializing in virtual mental health services. Superintendent Terry Hemann was happy to be able to have these services available, as it can be hard for parents to...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Following Fight in Storm Lake
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Texas man in behind bars charged with attempted murder accused of playing a role in a fight early Friday morning at a Storm Lake motel. Police were called to the Budget Inn just after 12:45 where an investigation determined a victim had sustained injuries to the face and legs after refusing to take illegal drugs offered by the alleged suspect.
Victim of fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa has been identified
UTE, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Sioux Center Man
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Sioux Center man north of Hull Saturday afternoon. 32-year-old Tyler Sandbulte was arrested after Sioux County deputies located a vehicle he was operating parked in a field driveway three miles north of Hull. Officers suspected Sandbulte was under the influence of a drug.
Iowa Woman Pleads Not Guilty After Being Found With Over 1,000 Dead Pigs
Animal neglect is something people don’t take lightly. So, when we hear about a case of neglect that involves a thousand animals, people expect something to be done to stop this in the future. Back in June, there was a woman in Early, Iowa who was arrested after over...
Four Teens Charged With Drug Offenses Following To Separate Traffic Stops
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Four teenagers have been charged with drug offenses following two separate traffic stops in Clay County in late July. The first pair of arrests came Friday evening on County Road N-14 east of Spencer where Luke Harms and William Moorhead, both 19-year-old and from Missouri, were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco and alcohol. Both parties were booked into jail to await an initial court appearance.
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
