The Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA), a Kansas City-based arts nonprofit that, according to their website, “focuses on strengthening communities and improving lives through extraordinary cultural experiences” in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, has announced the recipients of their 2023 Artistic Innovations Grants. Funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, these grants provide up to $15,000 each to artists and nonprofits across the region.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO