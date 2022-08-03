Read on www.makeuseof.com

What Is a USB Bitcoin Miner? Is USB Bitcoin Mining Profitable?
Though Bitcoin itself is now a hugely popular digital asset, the Bitcoin mining industry has also become widely prevalent, with individuals looking to make a passive income by mining new coins and verifying transactional blocks. While most Bitcoin mining is done using expensive hardware, you can now get your foot in the door using nothing more than a USB stick.

What Is a Consortium Blockchain and How Does It Work?
Blockchain technology is now widely popular across the world in a range of different industries. But not all blockchains are one and the same. Instead, this kind of technology has many different variations, including federated blockchains. So, what is a federated blockchain, and what is its purpose?. How Does Blockchain...

The 4 Best Self-Hosted Google Photos Alternatives
Smartphone users take hundreds, if not thousands of photos every year, and many have relied on Google Photos to automatically upload and store their holiday snapshots for free. The service ceased to offer unlimited storage in 2021, meaning that users had to either fork over cash to Google or find another solution—either by moving to another provider or self-hosting.

Why Are So Many Millennials Dropping Out? (Labor Productivity Collapse; The Worst Generation?) – Mike Swanson
Many millennials are trying to drop out of society. This isn’t just happening in the United States, but in many countries all over the world. It’s making labor productivity collapse and helped to create a labor shortage in the United States. Some see them as useless, as the worst generation, but are they? What is making so many of them make this decision, and can anything be done about it?

How to Start a Career in 3D Printing
3D printing is revolutionizing the manufacturing, construction, medical, and design sectors. The rising demand for 3D printed objects has also resulted in the creation of new job profiles for artists, engineers, and graphic designers. If you would like to switch roles for a career in 3D printing, here's how you...

5 Ways to Spot a Scam NFT Gaming Project
Blockchain games are becoming more popular. However, there are ongoing debates in the gaming community about the advantages of NFTs. Some see it as exploitative, while others see it as legitimately useful. Nevertheless, we cannot argue that some investors have made money from NFT games. Considering this, how can you...
AI Is Discovering Its Own ‘Fundamental’ Physics And Scientists Are Baffled
Physics is one of science’s more rigorous—and rigid—disciplines, riddled with long equations and complex measurements that must be made just right to reveal their secrets. Yet, before even the simplest equation was put together, scientists first had to puzzle out a crucial predecessor to written equations: a system’s variables.

No, You Cannot Remove Data From the Blockchain. Here's Why.
Over the past few years, blockchain technology has become widely popular across an array of different industries. Blockchains are known for their ability to record and store data securely, but can such information ever be removed? Is blockchain data truly permanent, and if so, why is this the case?. How...
A TikToker was so fed up at the lack of pay transparency that she’s now just asking strangers on the street — and they’re telling her
A TikToker frustrated with the lack of pay transparency in the U.S. has gained millions of viewers after launching a series in which she asks people she’s only just met what their salary is. Hannah Williams, 25, is making waves online with her short-form video series “Salary Transparent Street,”...

What Is Windows 11 S Mode, and Should You Use it?
Windows S Mode puts your computer on complete lockdown. Once activated, S Mode lets you enjoy the highest level of security Microsoft can offer. However, there are limitations. These limitations, in themselves, wouldn’t bother you if you are not a power user or want your child to use technology safely....

Will Dogecoin Ever Reach $1? Can It Go Beyond?
Dogecoin was first introduced as a "meme coin" back in 2013. It was launched by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a joke, jumping on the rampant crypto trend that was spreading like wildfire at the time. But, while it launched as a joke, many consider Dogecoin a serious investment....

How to Upgrade to Windows 11 From Windows 8.1
No operating system or software is built to last forever, and Windows 8.1 is no exception. Microsoft has decided to end support for Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023, after which the operating system will no longer receive security or maintenance updates. If you're concerned that your PC will be...

8 Factors to Consider to Find the Best Monitor for Your Mac
Macs are high-quality computers, and using them with a low-quality monitor just doesn’t cut it. You should make sure you get an external monitor that either matches or exceeds Apple’s Retina Display. But, with the overwhelming number of monitors out there, it sure is a tiring job finding the right one.

What Is Telegram's Toncoin? Is It Safe?
Nowadays, it seems like everyone wants in on the crypto game, be it entrepreneurs, developers, or well-established companies, such as Telegram. Telegram's Toncoin crypto has been around for some time, but what exactly is it for? Why did Telegram launch this crypto, how can you use it, and is it safe?

What Is Bionic Reading and Why Should You Use It Today?
Bionic Reading is a new method that, through the simplest tweak, can dramatically boost your reading speed. At the same time, it may also assist in comprehension and recollection due to how our brain works. Sounds interesting? Let's see how Bionic Reading works and how you can use it in...

How to Import a Custom Mouse Cursor on Windows 11
The mouse pointer is arguably the most useful feature of a standard operating system. While the mouse pointer has a default shape and size, Windows allows a user to customize and change this entirely. If you want to add some flair to your PC, here is how you can customize...

Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.

How to Make a Super-Taskbar with Directory Opus
The average Windows user might be fine accessing software through the Start menu or shortcuts on the desktop—maybe even pin an icon or two directly on the taskbar for easier access. However, true fans of customization and aesthetics use third-party launchers. These are tools dedicated to launching other apps,...

How to Use Steam Achievement Manager to Unlock Any Achievement
So, there's an achievement you want to unlock, but you don't necessarily want to jump through the hoops to unlock it. Maybe it's tied to an in-game item unlock, or maybe you just want some unearned bragging rights. Whatever the reason, here's how to use Steam Achievement Manager to unlock...

How to Password-Protect Files and Folders on Linux
Whether you want to share a file online, store it in the cloud, carry it on a thumb drive, or add it to your archive, password-protecting it is the best approach to secure its content and prevent unauthorized access. The same holds true for folders too. Therefore, it's crucial to...
