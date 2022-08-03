Earlier this summer, the Houston-based organization Asia Society Texas (ASTX) announced its third cohort of Artists on Site. The program, which was developed and launched in 2020, provides studio and project space, funding, and other support for Houston-area BIPOC artists. Selected artists receive a dedicated space for six weeks, a stipend of $1,750, a $500 materials budget, professional documentation of their work, and opportunities to connect with patrons, curators, and other arts professionals.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO