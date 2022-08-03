ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glasstire.com

Asia Society Texas Announces Third Cohort of “Artists on Site” Residents

Earlier this summer, the Houston-based organization Asia Society Texas (ASTX) announced its third cohort of Artists on Site. The program, which was developed and launched in 2020, provides studio and project space, funding, and other support for Houston-area BIPOC artists. Selected artists receive a dedicated space for six weeks, a stipend of $1,750, a $500 materials budget, professional documentation of their work, and opportunities to connect with patrons, curators, and other arts professionals.
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

Six Texas Projects Among Recipients of 2023 Mid-America Arts Alliance Grants

The Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA), a Kansas City-based arts nonprofit that, according to their website, “focuses on strengthening communities and improving lives through extraordinary cultural experiences” in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, has announced the recipients of their 2023 Artistic Innovations Grants. Funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, these grants provide up to $15,000 each to artists and nonprofits across the region.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy