How listening to uninterrupted noise helped millions to focus

Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
Neal Lemlein, Entertainment Marketing Executive, Dies at 71
Neal Lemlein, a veteran entertainment marketing executive who worked for CBS, Universal Studios and Fox, has died. He was 71. Lemlein died July 22 of kidney cancer in Aurora, Colorado, his wife, Patti Lemlein, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Severino, Former President of ABC and Prime Ticket, Dies at 85Vin Scully, Treasured Voice of the Dodgers, Dies at 94Tom Richmond, Cinematographer on 'Stand and Deliver,' 'Little Odessa' and 'Slums of Beverly Hills,' Dies at 72 Born on Sept. 29, 1950, Neal Charles Lemlein was raised in White Plains, New York. He graduated from Tulane University, earned a master’s degree in international relations...
Ars Technica
Winamp, the best MP3 player of the 1990s, just got a major update
Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, before the days of the iPod and the iTunes Music Store, there was an app called Winamp. People over the age of 30ish will remember Winamp as the premiere music player for people using Napster, Limewire, and Kazaa to illegally download Aerosmith MP3s to their Gateway desktop computers. (For anyone younger than that: It was like Spotify, but you needed to collect every single song you wanted to listen to manually and add it to the app yourself.)
You knew the first recorded computer bug was a literal bug, right?
It was a moth stuck in a relay... and other fun tech facts.
Billboard
The Ledger: In Strong 2022, Advertising Is Rare Weakness for Music Biz
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. With a handful of music companies’ quarterly earnings releases now in the books, the outlook for the second half of the year appears strong almost across the board. There is one area of weakness, however: online advertising.
NME
Developers criticise “demoralising” lack of anti-cheat support from Roblox
Several Roblox developers have criticised the lack of support from the Roblox Corporation in providing adequate anti-cheat tools, saying it’s becoming “demoralising and exhausting” to create within the platform. Back in April, a developer named Hutch took to the Roblox Developer Forum to start a thread titled...
TechCrunch
Your shot to join the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 ends today
Lollygagger alert: Drop what you’re doing and go apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 right now. TechCrunch editors have been busy vetting more than 1,000 applications — and counting — to select an elite cohort of 200 up-and-coming startups. Those founders will receive an opportunity-filled VIP experience at Disrupt.
Nature.com
Optical sensor using space-domain active fiber cavity ringdown technique
A novel active fiber cavity ringdown (FCRD) technique using frequency-shifted interferometry (FSI) is proposed for the first time. Using this scheme, external parameters can be monitored in the space domain by measuring the ringdown distance instead of ringdown time. A bidirectional erbium-doped fiber amplifier (Bi-EDFA) is employed to compensate the inherent cavity loss for achieving higher sensitivity. And two band-pass filters are used to reduce the amplified spontaneous emission (ASE) noise of the Bi-EDFA. Compared with the well-known time-domain active FCRD scheme, our proposed method enables us to avoid using pulsed laser needed in time-domain active FCRD, it uses continuous-wave laser to inject into the fiber cavity and stabilize the optical power in the fiber cavity, which can suppress the baseline drift of ringdown signal caused by the gain fluctuations of the EDFA and thus improve the detecting precision. Moreover, this novel method enables us to use differential detection method for further reducing the ASE noise, and thus eliminating the baseline drift of ringdown signal. A magnetic field sensor was developed as a proof-of-concept demonstration. The experimental results demonstrate that the proposed sensor with a sensitivity of 0.01537 (1/kmÂ·Gs) was achieved. This is the highest magnetic field sensitivity compared to the time-domain active FLRD method. Due to the reduced ASE noise, the stability of the proposed sensing system was also greatly improved.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Kurtosis raises $20M Series A to give web3 developers ‘a place to play around’
Haje and I are swapping places for the next two days while he gets some much-needed rest. While he’s away, please enjoy his latest Pitch Deck Teardown on Glambook. In the meantime, TechCrunch Disrupt is coming closer: Meet the final five Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners, and if you are a student, enter our video competition for a chance to win a free pass.
20 Scammers Who Honestly Could Have Put A Bit More Effort Into Their Cons
"IF YOUR LIFE IS NOT IMPORTANT TO YOU, IGNORE MY EMAIL"
TechCrunch
SoundCloud will reduce its workforce by around 20%, blaming the weak economic environment
The company told TechCrunch the decision was due to “a significant company transformation and the challenging economic and financial environment.”. SoundCloud added, “During this difficult time, we are focused on providing the support and resources to those transitioning while reinforcing our commitment to executing our mission to lead what’s next in music.”
Ars Technica
Twitter says Musk’s spam analysis used tool that called his own account a bot
Twitter yesterday slammed Elon Musk's response to the company's lawsuit in a 127-page filing in the Delaware Court of Chancery that says Musk's claims are "contradicted by the evidence and common sense." Twitter's court filing also said Musk's spam analysis relied on a tool that once called his own Twitter account a likely bot.
