MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Holyoke car accident leaves one vehicle on its roof
Holyoke fire crew were called to a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment this morning at approximately 3:54 a.m.
Two taken to hospital after rollover crash on Sumner Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield early Friday morning. According to Springfield fire officials, the Sumner Ave. crash was first reported around 12:30 a.m. In a photo posted to the department’s social media pages, you could see one vehicle...
Two pedestrians killed in Easthampton identified
The two pedestrians struck and killed by a car in Easthampton Tuesday night have been identified.
Springfield leaders: dirt bikes causing less common this summer compared to past years
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we move through the summer months, it appears illegal dirt bikers causing commotion on the roads isn’t as big of an issue as in recent years. We wanted to know why. “Riders are starting to get the message that Springfield is not a place where...
State Police training at Aldrich Lake in Granby after report of gun
Massachusetts State Police are training at Aldrich Lake in Granby Friday morning after a reported gun may have been discarded there.
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Travel experts explain why fatal crashes are on the rise in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There have been five deadly accidents in just five days across western Massachusetts, killing a total of seven people. Western Mass News took those alarming numbers to the experts to learn more about this recent uptick. Although there is no common cause for all five of...
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
Western Massachusetts sees multiple deadly accidents in recent days
Tuesday night, two pedestrians were killed in a car crash on Route 10 in Easthampton and Wednesday morning, another deadly crash killing one person on Route 202 in Holyoke.
Search continues for Springfield man wanted in connection to Vermont murder
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield man is wanted in connection with a murder in Vermont. Police said he is on the run and is believed to be back in our area. 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield is believed to be armed and dangerous and this isn’t his first run-in with the law.
Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road
Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road
IDs Release For Pedestrian Duo Killed By Car Near Easthampton Burger King
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said the involved driver was from Hadley. That information has since been corrected. Authorities have identified the two people who were recently hit and killed by a car in Western Massachusetts as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., age 81 and Ilona L. Murray, age 60.
New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday
A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
TRAFFIC: Lane closure on Cowles Bridge in Westfield
MassDOT will be closing a lane on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield beginning Monday.
Two pedestrians dead after crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton Tuesday night.
Retired prosecutor honored with bench installation at Children’s Advocacy Center
Retired prosecutor honored with bench installation at Children's Advocacy Center
Elm Street in Westfield to close overnight for bridge repair
Work crews will be conducting overnight bridge repairs on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield on Friday night.
Dump truck rolled over on Route 2 in Greenfield
Route 2 westbound was closed at the I-91 rotary in Greenfield Wednesday morning.
Easthampton officials address pedestrian safety following fatal crash
Easthampton officials address pedestrian safety following fatal crash
