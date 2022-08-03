ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Two taken to hospital after rollover crash on Sumner Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield early Friday morning. According to Springfield fire officials, the Sumner Ave. crash was first reported around 12:30 a.m. In a photo posted to the department’s social media pages, you could see one vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easthampton, MA
Accidents
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
State
New Hampshire State
Holyoke, MA
Accidents
Easthampton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Springfield, MA
City
Dalton, MA
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Zhukovskyy
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 5 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
westernmassnews.com

New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday

A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton officials address pedestrian safety following fatal crash

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
EASTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy