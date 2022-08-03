ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth Buzzi jokes about strokes in recovery: Not ready to ‘make an ash’ of myself

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Ruth Buzzi joked about suffering multiple strokes two weeks after a health scare.

“Some people have strokes of luck; I had the other kind,” the actress, 86, tweeted on Wednesday.

“But thanks for all your love, messages, cards, letters and Sweet Tweets!” she continued. “And although my final arrangements include cremation, I’m not quite ready to make an ash out of myself. xoxoxo.”

In the adorable snap, Buzzi cradled her cat while wearing an Emmy Awards hat.

Buzzi’s fans celebrated her ongoing recovery with touching tweets.

“Oh no! I’m not ready to let you go. Hope you recover quickly and completely,” one Twitter user wrote, while another called Buzzi a “treasure.”

Buzzi thanked her fans for their support two weeks after her health scare.
The Emmy winner’s husband, Kent Perkins, revealed via Facebook last month that his wife was “bedridden and incapacitated” after a series of strokes .

“She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes,” he wrote on July 23.

The writer explained that Buzzi could “still speak and understand” her loved ones, whom she recognized.

Her husband, Kent Perkins, revealed her “series of strokes” last month.
“I might add that I am living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi,” Perkins concluded. “Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile.”

While the comedian is best known for her variety series, which ran from 1967 to 1973, she also voiced Suzie Kabloozie in “Sesame Street” from 1993 to 2006, as well as Mama Bear on “The Berenstain Bears.”

#Strokes#Ash#Cremation#Sesame Street#Wireimage
