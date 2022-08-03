ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

1 year later, still no sightings of venomous Grand Prairie cobra

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312yPT_0h3MVQrR00

Today marks one year since cobra escape in Grand Prairie 00:20

SOMEWHERE, North Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A year to the day has passed, and still no sign of the elusive West African Banded Cobra that escaped her cage in Grand Prairie.

The neighborhood surrounding Cherry Street went on high alert as news of the highly venomous cobra's breakout spread on Aug. 3, 2022. She was six feet long at the time.

Despite efforts by both law enforcement and Grand Prairie Animal Services, as well as a venomous snake apprehension professional, it was never found. DFW Wildlife Control set traps to catch the serpent , but to no avail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5jwH_0h3MVQrR00
Have you seen me? Actual photo of missing cobra. (courtesy: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Considered the largest of Africa's true cobras, the species of snake can grown up to 10 feet and are frequently kept in zoos, research institutes and private collections.

CBS 11 News spoke to the wayward snake's owner, Lawrence Matl , who was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor following the incident. At the time, Matl said he believed the snake was dead, and the public wasn't in any danger.

Yet a body was never recovered. And there were no reported sightings since.

"I wanted my community to feel safe. And yeah, it's required. I'm required as a permitted citizen to call my community if somethings, a mishap," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLP5x_0h3MVQrR00
Lawrence Matl was arrested for losing a deadly cobra in August 2021. (credit: Grand Prairie Police)

Matl kept the snake in a wooden homemade cage with plexiglass. There weren't any locks on the cage, according to his arrest warrant. Despite this, Matl told investigators he didn't know how she escaped. He had just fed her and left the room for 15 minutes before returning to find the empty cage that day.

An expert from a local wildlife removal company advised investigators that the cage wasn't sufficient for such a highly venomous snake, according to the arrest warrant.

Also a local ordinance prohibits owning wild animals within city limits.

A Twitter account purporting to be the cobra went viral shortly after the incident. A Facebook and TikTok page also hit. According to her social media footprint, she's a Cowboys fan, is nicknamed 'Cori' and has an ongoing Twitter feud with an attention-seeking possum from Grand Prairie.

Though the serpent hasn't tweeted lately, this species can live about 20 years in the wild, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. That means it's possible she's alive.

And although she's undoubtedly dangerous, her species prefers to escape unless provoked. Despite their aggressive reputation, cobras are actually much more cautious than many smaller snakes. The cobra only attacks people when it is cornered, in self-defense or to protect her eggs.

Anyone who sees the snake is advised to call 911, and (obviously) not approach or pick her up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Big Dogs, Not Just Puppies, Wait in Shelters for New Homes

At the SPCA of Texas shelter in West Dallas, people looking to adopt a dog notice something as they walk from kennel to kennel – the dogs are all adults. That’s because the puppies find homes first, often the day they come in. "Adult dogs are here for...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Caring for plants during one of the hottest summers on record

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Until this summer I thought myself an adequate gardener considering the hot and dry weather north Texas usually throws at you. Now I walk out in my yard and see a hospital ward. I'm hand watering nearly every other day and yet most of my plants are barely staying alive, much less providing that big splash of green (and color) they had been doing in previous summers. Had I just forgotten everything I know about getting plants through the summer heat? How come so many of my established plants are failing? I started to do an inventory of...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Prairie, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Grand Prairie, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Prairie, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is the Mega-Mansion You’ve Always Dreamed of in Ferris, Texas

When people say “Everything’s bigger in Texas”, I’m pretty sure they are referring to this jaw-dropping house and property in Ferris, Texas. Located just about 20 minutes south of Dallas is the small town with one of the most incredible properties in the great state of Texas. Not only is the home and property gigantic but it’s also beautiful, although it should be with an asking price of $14,000,000.
FERRIS, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

SPCA of Texas reopens Ellis County Animal Care Center after distemper outbreak

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — After a canine distemper outbreak forced SPCA of Texas officials to close several sites earlier this summer, the Ellis County Animal Care Center is finally reopening to the public.On June 8, several of the organization's facilities were closed after two dogs tested positive for the virus. The outbreak continued to spread, forcing officials to extend the closures on June 22.Things started looking up in July, when the SPCA determined it was safe to reopen the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Likewise, after testing last week concluded that there were no dogs infected at the Ellis...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

25th annual DFW Restaurant Week begins August 8

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been one issue after another. Inflation, supply chain issues, and COVID-19 have severely impacted the restaurant industry, but managers and restaurant owners are looking forward to the 25th anniversary of DFW Restaurant Week, which starts on August 8th.It's the second-largest restaurant week in the country, second only to New York City's."We get excited about for it because it brings in a lot of guests," said the general manager of Rise, Brian Boulanger. Rise is a French cuisine restaurant in Fort Worth. Boulanger said they've been part of DFW Restaurant Week for the past four years and it has expanded...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Cobras#North Texas#West African#Dfw Wildlife Control#Cbs 11 News
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Dallas

The Lone Star State of Texas is not only massive in size but also in personality and options. From city nightlife to peaceful lakeside cabins, Texas really does have something for everyone. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is rich in culture and history, with many interactive museums and historical districts. So, if you need fun and adventure, check out our list below of day trips from Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local pastor accompanies parishioners on Judgment Day bike ride

Late last month, a local pastor joined two of his parishioners on a “how tough are you” challenging bike ride called Judgment Day. Once a year in late August, the road cyclist community holds an annual event called Hotter than Hell where they ride 100 miles of mostly flat roads around Wichita Falls. Not to be outdone, the local mountain bike community, Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association, chooses the last weekend in July to hold their version of such an event called Judgment Day.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
matadornetwork.com

This Small Texas Town Hosts the Most Authentic Oktoberfest in the US

Fall is coming fast, which means Oktoberfest season will be here before you know it. The famed Oktoberfest in Munich is scheduled to return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re not lucky enough to be able to catch a flight to Germany to drink beer for a couple of days, there are plenty of grand Oktoberfest celebrations right in the United States. One of the most notable is in Addison, Texas.
ADDISON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Ash Jurberg

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Furniture delivery driver dies in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A furniture delivery driver has died after he fell or jumped from the back of a truck during what police are investigating as a carjacking in Fort Worth.Police got the call just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the 3600 block of Reed Street, just off Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth.When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the street a couple of blocks from his delivery truck.Police aren't saying yet how the victim died, but they are looking at whether it involved a carjacking.The man worked for a Lewisville franchise of Arlington-based Canales Furniture.  In a statement, the company said: "To our community, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, who passed away today. We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss."
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Section of I-30 in Arlington closed until tomorrow night

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Part of I-30 will be closed in Arlington until 9 p.m. Sunday due to construction.All westbound lanes between Great Southwest Parkway and Ballpark Way will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight until 9 p.m. tomorrow due to crews working on a bridge.Traffic will be diverted onto the Six Flags Drive exit, and officials said to expect delays.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
130K+
Followers
22K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy