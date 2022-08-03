ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky 'Keeping Things Lowkey' With New Baby (Exclusive)

celebsbar.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on celebsbar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harper's Bazaar

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's "Low-Key" Life with Their New Baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are prioritizing their roles as new parents and staying mostly out of the spotlight now that their baby has arrived. "They're keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lowkey
Person
Rihanna
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#Music Festival#The Big Apple
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records

Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert

Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy who was born via surrogate.The former couple, whose on-off relationship has been documented on The Kardashians, also have a four-year-old daughter named True.Kardashian and Thompson have not yet decided on a name for their son, according to reports in the US media.News of the pregnancy first broke in July, with a representative for Kardashian describing it as a “beautiful blessing” at the time.“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement said.“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate...
NBA
musictimes.com

Lil Tjay Health Update: Photo Shows Rapper All Smiles After NDE, FINALLY Cleared from Hospital

Lil Tjay is reportedly cleared after over a month of being treated after being shot a total of seven times. It is certainly a near death experience for the rapper and his fans could not help but worry and rally for him in the whole month and so that he vanished from the limelight to recover from his injuries. A new photo now shows him smiling and certainly very out of the hospital he was taken.
EDGEWATER, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Calvin Harris Returns With "Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2" Ft. Pusha T, Pharrell, Lil Durk, Busta Rhymes, Young Thug, 21 Savage & More

After a string of releases, Calvin Harris has finally shared his anticipated Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2. The star-studded projects hosts features from a wide range of artists that occupy varying genres, including Lil Durk, Busta Rhymes, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Normani, Tinashe, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Pharrell Williams, and Pusha T.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy