Rihanna, A$AP Rocky 'Keeping Things Lowkey' With New Baby (Exclusive)

Read on celebsbar.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's "Low-Key" Life with Their New Baby
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are prioritizing their roles as new parents and staying mostly out of the spotlight now that their baby has arrived. "They're keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Yeezy Taught Me: Watch North West Call Out the Paparazzi In True Kanye Fashion
Kanye West could not deny his first born even if he tried. North West has been spotted out and about in Paris acting just like her daddy. The Gemini twins are unapologetic and the Internet is living for it. North West spent some time out with her mom, Kim Kardashian-West,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
Solange Knowles Slays In Latest Louis Vuitton Campaign
Solange took to Instagram to show off her effortless slay in Louis Vuitton's latest campaign.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mom posts photo of baby girl who looks like Woody Harrelson – and Woody Harrelson responds
People are used to speculating whether a baby looks like mom or dad. But when a mom in Northern Ireland posed the question on Twitter as to how her baby girl looks so much like Woody Harrelson, the internet went wild. On August 3, Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a smiling...
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos’ ‘feud’ rumors reignite after he mocks GMA anchor over her unrecognizable video
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has reignited rumors of a feud with Robin Roberts after he mocked a video clip of his morning show colleague. The two lead anchors reportedly come to blows in August last year over claims of sex assault by a Good Morning America producer. And on Wednesday, fans of...
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records
Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out In Switzerland Wearing A Marc Jacobs Look
Megan Thee Stallion was outside being summer time fine in a Marc Jacobs look that we love!
HipHopDX.com
Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert
Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
JAY-Z Says Fatherhood 'Changed Practically Everything' in Rare Comment: 'Time Is All You Have'
JAY-Z is sharing rare insight into his life as a dad. On a new episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart series on Peacock, the 52-year-old rapper and producer opened up about prioritizing time with his children. He shares daughter Blue Ivy, 10 and twins Rumi and Sir, 5, with wife Beyoncé.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy who was born via surrogate.The former couple, whose on-off relationship has been documented on The Kardashians, also have a four-year-old daughter named True.Kardashian and Thompson have not yet decided on a name for their son, according to reports in the US media.News of the pregnancy first broke in July, with a representative for Kardashian describing it as a “beautiful blessing” at the time.“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement said.“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate...
NBA・
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Health Update: Photo Shows Rapper All Smiles After NDE, FINALLY Cleared from Hospital
Lil Tjay is reportedly cleared after over a month of being treated after being shot a total of seven times. It is certainly a near death experience for the rapper and his fans could not help but worry and rally for him in the whole month and so that he vanished from the limelight to recover from his injuries. A new photo now shows him smiling and certainly very out of the hospital he was taken.
hotnewhiphop.com
Calvin Harris Returns With "Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2" Ft. Pusha T, Pharrell, Lil Durk, Busta Rhymes, Young Thug, 21 Savage & More
After a string of releases, Calvin Harris has finally shared his anticipated Funk Wav. Bounces Vol. 2. The star-studded projects hosts features from a wide range of artists that occupy varying genres, including Lil Durk, Busta Rhymes, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Normani, Tinashe, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Pharrell Williams, and Pusha T.
Comments / 0